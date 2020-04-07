Condado Tacos has launched its new “Bud Boxes” for #HealthcareHeroes donation program.
Every Tuesday in April, Condado Tacos wants customers to give back to the community by donating Bud Boxes to local health care workers. For every $10 donation made online, three Bud Boxes will be delivered to a local Cleveland hospital. Condado will match all donations up to $5,000, according to a news release.
When orders are placed for express curbside pickup or delivery through Condado’s online platform, select the “$10 Bud Box Donation for Healthcare Heroes” item to add it to your order. The donation will be applied to your total at checkout.
For more information, visit condadotacos.com/donate.
In the Cleveland area, Condado has locations at Pinecrest in Orange and Crocker Park in Westlake.