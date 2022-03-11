William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, said he is awaiting the day when President Joe Biden allows refugees from Ukraine to come to the United States.
“We’re very much encouraging President Biden to allow our brothers and sisters in Ukraine who are fleeing to come to America at the moment,” Daroff told the Cleveland Jewish News March 11. “That’s just not the case.”
On March 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on a virtual call with the Conference of Presidents. At that meeting, Zelenskyy likened Russia President Vladimir Putin’s behavior as likened current events to the beginning of the rise of Nazi Germany.
Daroff, who grew up in Shaker Heights and graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland for undergraduate, graduate school and law school, said he has been meeting with the Congressional Caucus on Ukraine, headed by U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, “as well as directly with the White House and with the State Department and Department of Homeland Security. So it’s in process.”
As late as March 10, Vice President Kamala Harris “did not have a response when the Polish president asked point blank for the U.S. to take refugees,” Daroff said.
He has held meetings with the humanitarian agencies that have been working to resettle refugees and respond to the war in Ukraine, assuring that the agencies are coordinating their response efficiently, principally the Joint Distribution Committee and The Jewish Agency for Israel.
“I’ve had a lot of engagement with Ukrainian government, with the president’s office with the embassy in Washington, as well as with the other governments that are taking refugees and that are bordering the Ukraine,” Daroff said. “Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, Romania are the big ones that we’ve been engaging with … to ensure that there is coordination and communication among the organizations as well as open routes for people to get out Jews and non-Jews alike.”
He said from the standpoint of The Jewish Agency, there is a “large focus on aliya.”
Complicating matters is Ukraine’s refusal to allow men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, which has the effect of not only tearing apart families but also presenting additional challenges in terms of resettlement.
Basic necessities are lacking for those left behind in Ukraine, Daroff said.
“And so, even though 2.5 million Ukrainians have made it out and are refugees, there are many, many others who, for whom the best path is to shelter in place, because they just can’t get out of the cities that they’re in, or the processes are too difficult or too cumbersome,”Daroff said. “And you also have a situation where the people for whom it would be easy to leave and mostly left. And so the folks who are left behind are ones who for socio economic reasons or other reasons weren’t able to jump on a plane two weeks ago.”
He described the situation as “very taxing,” both on the Ukrainian people and on those involved in their rescue.
“There’s always a balance in these situations, ensuring that the rescuers don’t need to be rescued themselves,” he said.” But I think the main concern is just trying to get those who can get out – out, and to try to ensure the safety of those who can’t get out.”
Daroff reflected on the nature of the current situation and the role of Jews.
“This is a humanitarian crisis, unlike one Europe is seen in decades,” he said. “And it is, on the one hand, incredibly frustrating to be watching the images on TV and seeing the devastation without having the ability to stop that devastation from occurring. On the other hand, the American Jewish community is front and center in trying to provide humanitarian relief and rescue, which is very much in the DNA of the Jewish people to help those who are in need to help Jews and Jews and non-Jews alike, to help our neighbors as though they were ourselves.”