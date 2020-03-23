Stay at home, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton pleaded with Ohioans during the March 23 press conference on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Acton's "stay-at-home" order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m., Monday, March 23 and will remain in effect until April 6, when it will be reassessed.
Staying at home will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and build hospital capacity, so the order is crucial, Acton said.
The most important thing Ohioans can all do right now is stay at home unless they are absolutely essential to those lifelines of food, water, transportation, our frontline workers, Acton said.
Businesses that are part of the essential supply chain can stay open, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said, but they must ensure the workplace is safe and clean.
Ohio's revenue is going to go down during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledged at the press conference.
DeWine announced a number of measures in state government to help deal with the reduced revenue:
- DeWine has ordered an immediate hiring freeze in state government, with exceptions for positions dealing directly with the response to COVID-19.
- A freeze on state employee travel will continue, with exceptions for those dealing directly with the response to COVID-19.
- All state agencies are ordered cut spending up to 20% for the rest of this fiscal year and next fiscal year, with exceptions for those dealing directly with the response to COVID-19.
- DeWine's administration will pull back spending requests for projects that need legislative spending authority.
"State revenues are going to go down dramatically, and it's important as governor that I take action now," DeWine said.
The state is preparing and cutting back early so the government will be in a better position to take care of its residents, Husted said.
Ohio has 442 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 23. That's an increase of 91 confirmed cases and three deaths since March 22.
Two of the deaths reported March 23 are in Franklin County. The other reported deaths are in Cuyahoga (1), Erie (1), Lucas (1) and Stark (1) counties.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 93 years old.
The state has had 104 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
Ohio has confirmed COVID-19 cases in 46 counties:
- Ashland (1)
- Ashtabula (3)
- Belmont (2)
- Butler (17)
- Carroll (2)
- Clark (1)
- Clermont (5)
- Clinton (1)
- Columbiana (2)
- Coshocton (3)
- Cuyahoga (149)
- Darke (1)
- Defiance (2)
- Delaware (7)
- Erie (1)
- Franklin (44)
- Gallia (1)
- Geauga (2)
- Greene (1)
- Hamilton (26)
- Hancock (1)
- Highland (1)
- Huron (1)
- Knox (1)
- Lake (8)
- Licking (1)
- Logan (1)
- Lorain (24)
- Lucas (9)
- Madison (1)
- Mahoning (23)
- Marion (3)
- Medina (15)
- Miami (17)
- Montgomery (7)
- Portage (2)
- Richland (1)
- Sandusky (1)
- Stark (12)
- Summit (28)
- Trumbull (3)
- Tuscarawas (2)
- Union (1)
- Warren (5)
- Washington (1)
- Wood (2)
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.