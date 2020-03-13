The state of Ohio announced March 13 it has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 159 pending cases. State officials expect those numbers to increase daily.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on March 13 gave a press conference on the status of the coronavirus and the state's response.

A day after DeWine announced all schools in the state would be closed for three weeks, he said the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Ohio's waiver request to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. "Grab and go" meals will be available so children do not go hungry while school is out.

DeWine clarified that while schools are closed for three weeks, learning should continue, online and with the calamity day lesson plans already prepared by teachers. The state will work with school leaders to ensure they have flexibility to offer as many learning opportunities as possible, he said.

Daycares will not be closed at this point, DeWine said, but parents should be thinking about alternative options.

During a press conference in Washington on March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to open $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.