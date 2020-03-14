Ohio now has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state officials announced March 14.
The state has 264 cases under investigation, 85 negative cases, seven hospitalizations and zero deaths, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a press conference.
The positive coronavirus tests are in the following counties:
- Belmont, 2
- Butler, 4
- Cuyahoga, 11
- Franklin, 1
- Lorain, 1
- Stark, 3
- Summit, 2
- Trumbull, 2
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from 31 to 86, Acton said.
Gov. Mike DeWine said during the press conference that the state will see incidents dramatically increase, and he expects this to peak in late April or May.
Ohio's casinos and racinos are closed, DeWine said. Daycares are not closed, but social distancing is nearly impossible in that setting. If parents have the ability to take their children out of daycare, they should, he said.
Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services Director Lori Criss said mental health challenges will increase during the pandemic. Ohioans should pay attention to signs of stress and anxiety, and reach out for help if they feel helpless or hopeless, she said. Resources for mental health services can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted asked Ohioans to help each other by bringing food to neighbors, donating blood and helping local food banks.
All children will be eligible to receive free meals from schools and other nonprofits operating food service under the expanded program. More information will come from the Ohio Department of Education.
Dentists and veterinarians will be asked to postpone elective surgeries to ensure hospital rooms will be kept open for patients who need them and that personal protective equipment – including face masks – is preserved.
Dr. Andrew Thomas of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus said many Ohio hospitals are now restricting and screening visitors. Before you visit someone who has been admitted to the hospital, please check their website.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.