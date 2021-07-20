Rabbi Hazzan Jeremy Lipton was hired as new spiritual leader of Congregation Beth El in Akron, the congregation announced July 20.
Lipton will assume the position in time for the High Holy Days, according to a news release.
He replaces the congregation’s most recent spiritual leaders, Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein and her husband, Hazzan Matt Austerklein, who announced their departure in May following four years with the congregation. The Austerkleins’ last day with Beth El is July 31.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rabbi Lipton and his family to our community,” Sharon Merklin, president of Congregation Beth El, said in the release. “His extensive experience, passion for Jewish life and learning, and proven track record of outreach and community building made him the obvious choice for this role.”
Lipton carries over 25 years of pulpit experience as a rabbi, hazzan and Jewish communal leader in Conservative congregations in Los Angeles; San Antonio, Texas; and Toulouse, France. He most recently served as the head of school for Talmud Torah in Minnesota, a community-wide, supplemental educational organization affiliated with the two largest Conservative synagogues in the Twin Cities.
“The warmth of the Beth El community was evident from the moment I visited, and I knew it was the right fit for this moment in my career,” Lipton said in the release. “My wife Kay and I look forward to growing the community through nurturing relationships, engagement, and the universal language of music, infusing our tefillah experiences with uplifting joy, spirituality, and meaning.”
Lipton received his rabbinic ordination from the Academy for Jewish Religion in Yonkers, N.Y., and his Hazzan-Minister Commission from the Cantors Assembly. He continues to be active in the Cantors Assembly, where he has held many regional and international leadership positions.
Lipton is also a board member of the Jewish Educators Assembly. He holds a Master’s Degree in Jewish studies, and both Bachelor’s and Master’s of Music degrees.
His wife, Kay, is a musicologist and their two sons, Jonathan and Adam, live in Los Angeles and Texas, respectively.