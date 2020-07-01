Rabbi Scott B. Roland of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood said he believes his synagogue is the first to announce intent to live stream services for this year’s High Holy Days.
“The one caveat is that we are monitoring the situation carefully, like everyone is, and should things change and we find that we are able to, in some meaningful way, have more people present, we really want to make every reasonable effort to do that,” Roland said. “That being said, at this point, our main goal is to create the most fertile ground possible to do the work that we need to be doing around the High Holy Days; that work takes planning, and this is the time of the summer where we really begin planning full steam ahead for the High Holidays.”
Roland said the Conservative synagogue is waiting for a new live streaming audiovisual system to be installed in its sanctuary. He explained there is “a bit of a backlog” due to demand from houses of faith and others around the country who wish to install similar systems.
“Especially in the Jewish community leading up to the High Holy Days,” Roland said.
A High Holy Days 5781 task force met in May to discuss options for High Holy Days services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group met three times.
Shaarey Tikvah members were notified of the synagogue’s early decision to cancel in-person services for the High Holy Days in a June 22 email signed by board of trustees president Dr. Joshua Gordon and Roland.
“One of the guiding factors in making this decision was that we were concerned with fairness,” Roland told the Cleveland Jewish News on July 1. “We didn’t want it to be that just the young, healthy people could come to the synagogue and our veteran members would have to stay at home. We didn’t want a lottery where some people would get to come and others wouldn’t.”
The rabbi said he is unsure how many people are needed in the synagogue during the stream, but estimated there will be around 15 to 20 in-person attendees. In previous years, Roland said up to 300 congregants have gathered for High Holy Days services.
The synagogue has not been streaming services during the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to Roland, once the streaming system is installed, that may change.
“We are not (yet) set up to be able to stream services in a way that I really feel is appropriate for Shabbat and for holidays,” Roland said.
He noted Shaarey Tikvah has, however, hosted Zoom gatherings every Friday night before Shabbat and every Saturday night after. It has also provided some additional programming.
“The plan is, if we are unable to meet physically for Shabbat in the near future, that once that equipment is installed, to have services live streamed with a minimum of 10 people in the room on Shabbat mornings,” Roland said. He said he believes his synagogue was the first outside of the Orthodox community to experiment with in-person services in its parking lot.
Not only has Shaarey Tikvah held four Sunday morning and Wednesday evening services with 13 attendees, it also hosted an outdoor bar mitzvah.
“We are trying to do what we can to physically be together when it’s appropriate,” Roland said.
They have begun to discuss what it might look like to host regular in-person Shabbat services.
“The difference between Shabbat and the High Holidays is we can be a little bit more exclusive about who gets to attend on a given Shabbat because there are 52 shabbatot in the year,” Roland said. “So, if someone doesn’t get to come one week, they’ll get to come the next week, whereas there’s only one High Holidays.”
Roland noted the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many people in different ways.
“There’s a lot of grief that I think we as a community, and certainly myself as a rabbi am trying to process as we imagine what it might look like to have High Holidays look so vastly different from what we’re used to,” Roland said. “I think a big part of our challenge as a community is going to be to process that grief, even though for, I would say, the vast majority of us, we know in our heart of hearts that in this moment it’s the right decision.”