Connecting for Kids will hold its first Eastern Cuyahoga County Resource Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at Tri-C Eastern Campus at 4259 Richmond Road in Highland Hills.
Set at the start of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the free event brings awareness to many providers in the community who offer help to those with ADHD, learning challenges, autism spectrum disorder and developmental delays, as well as resources for those experiencing anxiety, depression and behavioral problems, a news release stated.
Families that pre-register and attend in person will be entered to win a $100 gift card, and the first 100 families in the door will receive a gift. Grab-and-go bags will also be available for families to drive up and receive at a tent in front of the student center if they cannot attend.
For more information or to register, visit connectingforkids.org/east-cuyahoga-fair or call or text 440-570-5908.