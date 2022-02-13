Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring a conservation career expo for local high school students at the Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio in Independence from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
The expo will connect students from communities that are historically underrepresented in conservation with information about pathways into the field, according to a news release.
Representatives from local conservation agencies will share their professional journeys with the students from high schools including Richmond Heights, Maple Heights, Cleveland Metropolitan School District East Tech, East Cleveland, Warrensville Heights, Bedford, Cuyahoga Heights, Fairview, Garfield Heights, Westlake and Student Edventures.
Schools had to register in advance to attend and registration is closed. If a school would like more information on upcoming expos or other programs, email Tim at tbecker@cuyahogaswcd.org
The Educational Service Center is at 6393 Oak Tree Blvd. South, Independence.