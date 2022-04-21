Two Conservative Jewish associations called the allegations against Rabbi Stephen Weiss, the former senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, “deeply disturbing” and are considering their own action in response.
United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, the network of nearly 600 Conservative Jewish communities across North America, and the Rabbinical Assembly, the international association of Conservative/Masorti rabbis, released a statement from their CEO Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal April 20 – the day after Weiss was suspended from B’nai Jeshurun after the accusations against him were revealed.
Weiss was arrested April 18 after allegedly engaging in explicit online conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy. Weiss, who had been a rabbi at the synagogue since 2001, was charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
“The behaviors described in the arrest of and charges against Rabbi Stephen Weiss of Cleveland are truly horrible and disgusting,” Blumenthal wrote. “These deeply disturbing accusations betray the sacred trust our communities put in their clergy and must be fully and immediately investigated and dealt with appropriately.”
The statement from Blumenthal said USCJ and RA are in “close touch” with B’nai Jeshurun’s clergy and lay leadership, and the associations “believe the synagogue has taken the right steps in immediately suspending the rabbi and offering resources to any and all who are affected.”
“In addition to the immediate actions being taken, the Rabbinical Assembly, the professional association of the world’s Conservative movement rabbis, also has its own process for adjudicating such matters through its Vaad Hakod – or ethics committee – and that process is already in progress,” the statement said.
“Nothing is more important to us as synagogue leaders than the safety and well-being of our congregants and those in our care, particularly our young people.”