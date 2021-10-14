Construction is underway on the expansion of Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike after voters approved an issue to rezone 16.6 acres on Shaker Boulevard and Brainard Road in a May 4 special election.
Plans call for enlarging the sanctuary and creating a new social hall event space as well as the establishment of a nature trail that would connect Pepper Pike Park to the South Woodland and Brainard roads corner of the property through the wetland. The parking lot would also be expanded.
The project is expected to be completed in late 2022.