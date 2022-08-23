At nearly 90 years old, Gloria Kurland is holding her own at Corky & Lenny’s, where she is the lunchtime hostess six days a week, greeting customers, listening to their stories and dishing advice on just about everything.
Kurland has traveled the world and met celebrities at the Woodmere delicatessen, where she worked with husband, Sanford “Corky” Kurland, and now son, Kenny Kurland, who owns the business.
“I’ve always worked,” Kurland told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 15. “I know everybody in the city. They all know me. I always helped my husband in the restaurant ‘cause we were short help, and I would get a babysitter for my two children and come in to work. I was always there.”
In fact, even on Jewish holidays when the restaurant was closed, the family held celebrations for extended family at the restaurant.
Until about a year ago, the impeccably dressed Kurland, simply known as Gloria to customers, could be seen walking around her block multiple times in Beachwood. Now she relies on six-day-a-week walks in her SAS nonskid shoes on the floor at Corky & Lenny’s, which this year turns 66.
“I have a good mind yet, which I’m very fortunate,” she said. “And the years have been good to me. I’m very lucky. I have two wonderful children and six wonderful grandchildren. I’m proud of all of them,.”
She said that she can’t wait to be a great-grandmother in coming months.
“It’s all about family, giving of yourself to other people,” Kurland said.
Among the myriad celebrities she has greeted over the years were entertainers Jackie Mason, Totie Fields and Joel Grey.
“Jackie Mason was Jackie,” she said, with a chuckle. “He was funny. He would come in and out.”
Fields, she said, always acknowledged the couple’s presence at her shows by saying, “’I love Corky & Lenny’s restaurant in Cleveland.’”
Kurland called Cleveland native Joel Grey, who also turned 90 this year, her favorite, remembering him as “a wonderful person. He even sent me flowers.”
She is frequently asked to model for photos with customers, who find her brand of deli personality part of the spice at Corky & Lenny’s.
Kurland was born in Cleveland Sept. 5, 1932, to Dora (Glassman) and Max Mednik, who were both born and married in Poland. She spent her childhood in Cleveland, attending Chesterfield Elementary School and Patrick Henry Junior High, then moved to University Heights as a teenager. Before graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, she had already landed her first job, as a Saturday bill collector for her father’s tailor shop on Prospect Avenue in Cleveland. She also sold handbags at Chandler Shoes on Euclid Avenue and later worked for Allerton Parking and in an office.
The Kurlands met while Corky was working at Sand’s delicatessen, then in Cleveland Heights.
“My husband was a counter man, and he had gone to Toledo meat cutting school,” she said. “My mother and sister used to go there, and they wanted me to meet Corky.”
The two married June 20, 1954, at Taylor Road Synagogue in Cleveland Heights. Theirs was the first wedding at that shul, she said.
Kurland grew up at Beth Am Congregation-Community Temple and raised her family at Beth Am, which later merged with B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, now in Pepper Pike, where she still belongs.
So what’s it like to work for her son?
“He’s just as good as his father, who started the business,” she said. “He’s just as good a worker, as competent as my husband was.”