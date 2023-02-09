Among many qualities, Lenny Kaden, a co-founder of Corky & Lenny’s, will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to his community and sense of humor. He died Feb. 5 at age 92.
Kaden and Corky Kurland, who died in 2011, opened Corky and Lenny’s restaurant in 1956 at Cedar Center shopping plaza in South Euclid. In 1973, they opened a second location in Village Square shopping plaza in Woodmere. In 1994, they closed the South Euclid location.
“Lenny worked so much and the little time I saw him was very precious,” Nina Kaden, his wife of 71 years, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We loved each other. I admired him because wherever we traveled, people recognized him as ‘the Lenny’ of Corky & Lenny’s. I was so proud of him.”
Kaden’s oldest daughter, Debra Kaden, said her father was kind, gregarious and welcoming, had a strong work ethic and was always a helper.
“(He) didn’t look down at clearing dishes off dirty tables, (he) did what needed to be done,” Debra Kaden told the CJN. “(He) took care of customers with kindness and empathy (and was) non-argumentative. (He) took care of his family like prized possessions. He always did more than what was expected for family, friends and guests.”
She said one of her favorite memories was taking a red-eye flight home to hang out with her father at the restaurant.
“We closed the restaurant for Christmas Day every year,” she said. “One year, there was an extreme snowstorm and everything was closed down. Dad got home somehow, took me outside and we threw snowballs at each other.”
Once when Debra Kaden came home from graduate school and was at the restaurant, her father asked what she wanted to eat, she remembered.
“I said ‘lemon meringue pie’ (which was) not available or sold at the time,” she recalled. “For the next three hours, I watched dad flurry around the restaurant (and) make (it) from scratch, whipped and whirled the topping, and presented that damned pie to me.”
She said her father enjoyed traveling, sunbathing, football, working, providing for his family, playing and watching tennis, and listening to Johnny Mathis.
“I’m looking up now and dad is looking for a place to open up a new deli upstairs,” she said.
Kaden’s middle daughter, Marscee Kaden-Ryaby, said her favorite memories of her father were playing tennis with him, traveling with him to Israel and Las Vegas, and being driven by him from Cleveland to Arizona State University.
Kaden was “a real schmoozer,” Kaden-Ryaby said. When she worked at Corky & Lenny’s, he would pull her into “schmooze sessions” and have her sit with “the union guys” because he thought she was good at “schmoozing” them.
“One of the most special things that I could ever remember about him is that, when my mother sang in a play or a bar mitzvah, I would always look at him and I would always see him crying out of pure joy and pride,” Kaden-Ryaby said. “He would always cry when he went to temple and would listen to the cantors sing.”
On summer days, Lenny Kaden came home from work and played kickball in the front yard with his girls and the neighbors, she said.
Although delis are “dying out,” Kaden-Ryaby said, his impact on the deli business has been documented in books, which will help his legacy live on.
“To me, he was very humble and very supportive, which made him a fun, kind, sweet guy and he always had a smile on his face,” she said.
Kaden’s youngest daughter, Kathy Kaden-Markowitz, recalled her father as a “very funny man” who could come up with something “hilarious” in any situation, with perfect timing and execution.
“He was a jokester, as well as a very learned and smart man,” Kaden-Markowitz said. “He was a master of the English language, very articulate. He had a way with words.”
Kaden-Markowitz said her greatest memories of her father are traveling to places such as Europe, particularly Spain, during her childhood.
“He worked so much,” she said. “Our time with him was rare, but of quality. My sisters loved working at the deli with him – me, not so much. I enjoyed summers when he took us swimming on his one day off. These memories make me smile and make me feel good. I loved being with him as much as I could as a child.”
As an adult, Kaden-Markowitz enjoyed spending time with her father playing backgammon, she said.
She said people always tell her that her father had an important impact on the Jewish community, regarding him as “an icon and a legend.” He stood out in a unique way and was a bright light in the company of others. People loved him as a boss, she said.
“To me, he was just my dad – fun, loving and would do anything for his family,” Kaden-Markowitz said.
Kaden-Markowitz’s husband, Alvie Markowitz, who grew up working at Corky & Lenny’s, later opened Jack’s Deli in University Heights with his family in 1980. He said the delis were “friendly competitors” and he learned much about restaurant operations from his father-in-law.
“Mr. Kaden, who now became Lenny to me, helped me to understand the restaurant business from an owner’s perspective and helped me grow into a successful businessman,” Markowitz told the CJN.
Kenny Kurland, who now owns Corky & Lenny’s with his wife, Amanda, and whose father was Corky Kurland, remembered Kaden as someone who was very friendly, always had a smile on his face and always had a joke.
“I thought he was a very good businessman and he and my father had close to a 40-year partnership, marriage, whatever you want to call it, and I thought it was great,” Kurland told the CJN. “They always got along. It was really a wonderful partnership.”
Kurland said Corky & Lenny’s is an iconic institution.
“I think it’s a very, very big part of the community,” Kurland said. “It was actually a pleasure to be part of (Kaden’s) company and my father’s company.”
Kaden retired at age 62 and spent much of his retirement living in Arizona, Kurland said.
“He was very nice and he was very funny,” Kurland said. “We have a lot of lasting memories.”
Kaden is survived by his wife, Nina; his daughters, Debra Kaden, Marscee (Jim) Kaden-Ryaby and Kathy (Alvie) Kaden-Markowitz; his grandchildren, Brandon and Jordan Cohen, Hylari (Rafael) Villamar, and Jared and Jessie Markowitz; and his great-grandchildren, Lilyanah, Rafael and Jax Villamar. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ted.
Services were held Feb. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.