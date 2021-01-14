Corky & Lenny’s will close its food court location at JACK Cleveland Casino in downtown Cleveland Jan. 31, after nearly nine years of operation.
Owners Amanda and Kenny Kurland confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News the location will close after the casino management team changed the terms of its operation and offered to release Corky & Lenny’s from the last year and four months of its five-year lease.
“It was a great run for 10 years,” Kenny Kurland said. “We were excited to be there. We were excited to have another small location. Things sometimes come to an end.”
Amanda Kurland said she hopes the six Corky & Lenny’s employees who work at JACK will be offered work at the casino.
In addition, she said Corky and Lenny’s is looking for another east side location to run takeout and hopes if that comes to fruition quickly, she can retain the downtown staff at a new location.
Corky & Lenny’s main restaurant and delicatessen is at 27091 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
This story will be updated.