Despite COVID-19 tests only turning positive in Ohio March 9, many Clevelanders have been dealing with the repercussions of the coronavirus which reached the Buckeye State as months of travel plans were canceled due to widespread fears of catching or spreading the virus.
“I’ve been in the business many, many years, and I have never seen it like this,” said Natalie Titlebaum, a travel consultant with On the Go Travel in Beachwood. “Right now, people are afraid to get on an airplane; they’re afraid to go to a hotel. Over the past weeks, I’ve canceled like a couple dozen vacations, and for a small agency, that’s a lot. Even 9/11 was not as bad as this.”
Locals canceling trips like spring break cruises planned a year in advance – many in fear of having to be quarantined during their cruises – has become a regular practice for Titlebaum.
“Most of the companies have been very generous (when people cancel),” said Titlebaum, of Beachwood, who attends B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “Some have not been, but most of them are willing to give the people vouchers or future cruise credits or future credits on other trips.”
Most airlines are waiving their cancellation fee “if you abide by their rules,” Titlebaum said, which is the first time she’s seen that done before.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State discourage people from traveling via cruise ship due to the fact that cruises put large numbers of people typically from across the globe in close and frequent contact with one another, according to the CDC’s website. This contact promotes the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
If COVID-19 or its possibility is discovered on the ship, those on-board will be subject to mandatory quarantine.
The CDC puts getting COVID-19 on an airplane as a low risk due to how air is circulated and filtered on planes, but it encourages older adults and travelers with underlying health issues to avoid crowded places and non-essential travel.
For Todd Behrens, making the decision to cancel his family’s Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas spring break cruise was easy.
“The final decision was made when Royal Caribbean said they were going to give the credit for a future trip,” said Behrens, of Solon, who attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “At that point, it was kind of a no-brainer. Before that, I would say we were probably like 99.9% positive that we weren’t going to be attending the cruise. And then they announced the Grand Princess, and there was just too much risk at that point for being quarantined on a ship; it just wasn’t something that we would consider.”
Instead of exploring tropical ports like St. Maarten or Puerto Rico with his sons Evan, 10, and Andrew, 7, and his wife, Stacey, Behrens and his family plan on still using the flights he purchased for their cruise’s first leg to Orlando to stay in an area resort March 21 to 29.
But as of now, Behrens doesn’t think his family will stray far from the resort as a precaution, even though Orlando is home to many theme parks and attractions.
“It’s really just we had tickets down to Orlando,” Behrens said. “We’d probably just spend most of the time at the resort, but it just depends. I don’t know that I would feel comfortable actually going to Disney – even the size of the crowds and just the risk that’s associated with being in that sort of setting, given the risk of all the surfaces that would be touched by my wife, my kids or I.”
Behrens is keeping his eyes open for updates to make sure going to Florida is safe for his family.
“It’s really hard to guess," Behrens said. “You’re just kind of taking it day-by-day in terms of what kind of current guidances there are from the government agencies and what seems like a reasonable approach for how to handle the situation to be able to keep our family safe and healthy.”