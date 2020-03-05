While the coronavirus hasn’t spread into Ohio, at least one infectious disease doctor associated with the UH Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health, said it could be in the Buckeye State soon.
Dr. Amy Edwards, a physician in the division of pediatric infectious diseases and associate medical director for infection control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, who also works in conjunction with the Roe Green Center, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 4 the virus could enter Ohio any week or month now.
“I would have assumed any day now, which is what I would normally have said, except through the entire measles outbreak that we had last year, I kept saying, ‘Ohio’s going to get a case any day now,’” she said. “But, we actually never did, and measles is way more contagious than COVID-19 is. Maybe we don’t get enough flights through our airports, but it only takes one person. It’ll happen probably in the next couple of weeks, maybe a month. If we’re very lucky, it won’t happen and the weather will change, and then it could never happen.”
Edwards stressed that despite how serious the virus seems on both the national and global stage, it shouldn’t control your every move and paralyze you with fear.
“Live your life,” Edwards said. “If it’s not the coronavirus, it’s influenza. If it’s not influenza, it’s something else. People have to realize that we can’t put ourselves in a bubble. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is going to tell you when it’s time to go indoors and stay home, and they’re going to do it before it gets bad – if it ever gets that bad.
“Listen to the messaging coming from your local departments of health and from the CDC. I know it’s very confusing ‘cause the messaging is changing frequently, but that’s because the situation is changing rapidly. Right now in Ohio, there haven’t been any cases; you will hear from public health officials when there have been cases. Everything is OK right now.”
To stay healthy, Edwards said people should get plenty of rest – seven to eight hours for adults and more for children, eat fruits and vegetables to help your immune system fight infection, wash your hands and keep comorbid conditions like asthma and diabetes under control. She also encourages people avoid large groups for now.
Meanwhile, area schools are making preparations for the worst.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director for the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, said it’s too soon to make plans regarding school closure or take-home assignments, but he guarantees students and their families that their safety is the school’s utmost concern.
“In an email to Hebrew Academy of Cleveland parents and board members, I expressed that the school has consulted with, and will continue to collaborate with, the CDC, the Health Department and the medical professional community,” Dessler wrote in an email to the CJN. “The email assured parents that there is no reason for panic but rather recommended that precautionary measures are certainly in order. The email also provided a list of precautionary measures that parents can take at home, courtesy of the National Association of School Nurses and its partners. Those measures include regular precautions for health and well-being, including: keeping kids home if they are sick, avoiding close contact with people who are ill, avoiding the spreading of germs, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects, and washing hands regularly.”
Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, said he has a plan just in case the virus does move into the area.
“We have a task force in place to both proactively plan for how to handle different situations and to react in case the threat becomes more of a reality,” Joel wrote in an email to the CJN.
“We stay current on the updates sent out by health agencies, and will continue to do so. On the education side, we have begun conversations about how we can ensure ongoing learning in the case of an extended school closure. ... We are encouraging our students and teachers to take all of the precautions recommended by the CDC and other experts. We are increasing the number of hand sanitizing stations that exist, and are encouraging everyone to avoid touching their mouths, noses, and eyes. And we have instructed our custodial staff to perform additional cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces and doorknobs.”
In New York, four Jewish day schools were temporarily closed and 600 congregants of an Orthodox synagogue and two students at Yeshiva University were required to self-quarantine due to the coronavirus, according to the JTA.
In Israel, more than 1,000 people may face a medical quarantine after an Israeli teenager who went to a soccer match was found to be carrying the coronavirus.
In a news conference with Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros and Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allan Feb. 27 at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, the four discussed Ohio’s preparedness and education efforts to curb the coronavirus’ spread, according to a news release.
“I want to be clear that the threat of coronavirus in Ohio and the United States remains low,” DeWine said in the release, “but this could change, and we have to be prepared. I believe it is imperative that we are open with the public and are communicating information in real time about the coronavirus to both inform and educate our communities. We will communicate what we know, when we know it.
According to the CDC, there are 80 reported cases, 11 deaths and 13 states reporting cases as of March 4. Ten of the deaths were reported in Washington and one in California, where a majority of cases are. Other states with reported cases are: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.