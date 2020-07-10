The Montgomery County Coroner determined July 10 that Sarah Rae Grossman, the 22-year-old recent Ohio State University graduate died from coronary artery dissection due to a previously undiagnosed genetic variant of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, according to a statement from the family’s attorney, Coolidge Wall Co., L.P.A. of Dayton.
The Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are connective tissue disorders that can be inherited and are varied both in how they affect the body and in their genetic causes, according to The Ehlers-Danlos Society. They are generally characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility.
Grossman, who graduated May 3, had attended a protest May 28 in response to the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died in Minneapolis when white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Former officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were also charged in the incident.
Grossman graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in environment and natural resources and honors research distinction in environment, economy, development and sustainability. She was a 2016 graduate of Springboro High School in Springboro.