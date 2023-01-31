The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African-American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is giving out $4 million in grants to 35 historic Black churches this year with three recipients in Ohio.
Cory United Methodist Church in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood was once home to the Cleveland Jewish Center, which housed Anshe Emeth Beth Tefilo, the predecessor of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. The church hosted many significant Black figures such as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X. The church still features stained glass with biblical themes, Jewish symbols and Hebrew inscriptions within its architecture.
The grant will “help Cory United Methodist Church hire its first director of preservation to lead the building’s restoration efforts and continue its legacy as an active church and transformative community landmark,” according to a news release.
The two other Ohio churches are Euclid Avenue Christian Church (East Mount Zion Baptist Church) in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood and Wesley Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Akron.
The Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches program is a $20 million initiative funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. to help historic Black churches and congregations reimagine, redesign and deploy historic preservation to protect the cultural assets and legacies they steward, tell their stories of resiliency and hope, and carry their missions into the future, the release says.
“Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy of community, spirituality, and freedom that continues to span generations,” Brent Leggs, executive director of African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and senior vice president, National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in the release. “The Action Fund created the Preserving Black Churches program to recognize and celebrate the Black church for its contributions on American life, culture, and history, while also investing in their physical permanence and financial sustainment into the future. We are honored to award our first round of grantees with the resources needed to ensure the Black church continues to stand in its fullest glory.”