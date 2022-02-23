Solon City Council unanimously approved a lease and management agreement and a project development agreement with the Cleveland Metroparks for the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail at its Feb. 22 meeting.
The vote authorized Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus to execute the agreements obligating the city to contribute an amount not to exceed $4.25 million toward the trail’s construction.
The city is obligated to contribute an amount not to exceed $4.25 million for design and construction, with the most expensive aspect being a bridge across the Chagrin River. Solon will provide the funds for design, construction, permits, inspection and fundraising for the project, to be appropriated by Solon City Council and will be able to apply grant funding to the project.
Residents who live along the trail and who expressed concerns over safety and privacy. Far fewer spoke in favor.
This was the third reading of the ordinance. Council held a special meeting Feb. 17 devoted to the trail. That meeting lasted more than two hours at which there was also public comment.
This is a developing story.