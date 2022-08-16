Council Gardens held a “Reading in the Garden” Aug. 12 as senior residents read their stories and poems written in “Writing in the Gardens: Volume 1.”
Located on 8 acres in Cleveland Heights, Council Gardens is an affordable senior living apartment complex made up of one mid-rise and eight garden buildings, according to the book.
Since 2019, its writing club has met during weekly workshops with Literary Cleveland and assembled a book full of the memoirs, essays and poems written by the tenants.
“It’s changing perceptions,” Barbara Mervine, executive director of Council Gardens, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “You may feel you’re of limited income, but you’re still somebody, and you have a lot to contribute.”
Council Gardens is an active community for those age 62 and older as tenants engage in life enrichment programs, like the writing club, and tend to the gardens on the property. The buildings, all connected by breezeways, are fully wheelchair accessible, and many of the gardens are raised for wheelchairs. Council Gardens is sponsored by NCJW/Cleveland.
“Back in the 1960s, a woman named Ruth Einstein, who was on the board of NCJW was instrumental (in starting Council Gardens), and honestly this is her design,” Mervine said of the breezeways and gardens.
Volume one of “Writing in the Gardens” features about 20 writers, six of who are Russian-speaking and have translations by Jane McCourt, and includes stories and poems inspired by their lives or Council Gardens.
As Christopher Johnston, the instructor from Literary Cleveland, told the CJN, the workshop started as memoirs, but he really let the tenants write what they wanted.
“I consider them my writing colleagues,” he said. “They’re not my students, they’ve come very far along with what they write. When we put together the book, I think everyone was impressed.”
He added that the workshop will continue and is already working on volumes two and three, hopefully bringing in new writers as the volumes continue.
Most of the writers from volume one were able to attend the reading and share one or a few of their pieces.
After the reading, the writers could mingle with those who attended and enjoy some light refreshments. Copies of the book were available for sale and to be signed by the writers.
“I think it went very well,” Johnston said. “It was hard to pick because they wanted to read everything, and we had to limit them. But I think they all had such beautiful pieces that we could find at least one or shorter pieces for people to read.”