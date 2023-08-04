Igor Volotilkin, who has maintained Council Gardens for 13 years, displays his artwork at the 60th Anniversary Celebration art show on July 30. He has 300 photographs lining the walls of the Cleveland Heights housing facility.
About 150 guests participated in Council Gardens’ 60th anniversary celebration on July 30.
Entertainmobile, a National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland volunteer performance group, opened the ceremony with song, dance and colorful costumes followed by words from board members, staff and tenants.
David Gross, co-chair of the board of directors, read a proclamation from the Cuyahoga County Council offering the Cleveland Heights apartment complex its congratulations.
“Council Gardens provides a comfortable atmosphere for the residents who are surrounded by friends and staff whereas Council Gardens in culturally diverse, non-sectarian facility sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women. Therefore, let it be resolved that the council of Cuyahoga County Ohio hereby extends their warmest congratulations to Council Gardens on their 60th anniversary of providing important services for our community,” Gross read to the crowd.
PHOTOS: Council Gardens' 60th anniversary celebration
A wheelchair-accessible breezeway connects the eight garden apartment buildings at Council Gardens, allowing residents to view the gardens year-round.
Entertainmobile, a National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland volunteer performance group, open the Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration with song, dance and colorful costumes on July 30.
Shirley Harris, left, a former Council Gardens resident, Randy Harris and Jack DeVrieze attend the Cleveland Heights housing development’s 60th Anniversary Celebration on July 30.
Gail Sands, co-chair of the board of directors, addresses the guests at Council Gardens’ 60th Anniversary Celebration on July 30.
Barbara Mervine, executive director of Council Gardens for almost 20 years, discusses how the Cleveland Heights housing development has grown at its 60th Anniversary Celebration on July 30.
Flowers from Council Gardens’ nine gardens decorate the tables inside the Cleveland Heights living center’s social hall at the 60th Anniversary Celebration on July 30.
Eileen McDade, a Council Gardens resident for 15 years, recalls how the environment at the Cleveland Heights housing facility “softened” her at the 60th Anniversary Celebration on July 30.
Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration attendees listen to Gail Sands and David Gross, co-chairs of the board of directors, Barabara Mervine, executive director, and tenants Wanda Patrick, Sigizmund “Ziggy” Zinger and Eileen McDade, talk at the formal program on July 30.
Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration attendees listen to Gail Sands and David Gross, co-chairs of the board of directors, Barabara Mervine, executive director, and tenants Wanda Patrick, Sigizmund “Ziggy” Zinger and Eileen McDade, talk at the formal program on July 30.
Volunteers with the National Council of Jewish Women’s Acts of Kindess group serve lunch to Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration guests on July 30.
Volunteers with the National Council of Jewish Women’s Acts of Kindess group serve lunch to Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration guests on July 30.
Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration attendees eat lunch served by the National Council of Jewish Women’s Acts of Kindness group, in the social hall, on the patio and in the garden tent on July 30.
Council Gardens has a paved path and raised bed garden for residents in wheelchairs.
Council Gardens displays tenant’s artwork at the art show in the library during the 60th Anniversary Celebration on July 30.
Igor Volotilkin, who has maintained Council Gardens for 13 years, displays his artwork at the 60th Anniversary Celebration art show on July 30. He has 300 photographs lining the walls of the Cleveland Heights housing facility.
Council Gardens displays tenant’s artwork at the art show in the library during the 60th Anniversary Celebration on July 30.
Council Gardens displays tenant’s artwork at the art show in the library during the 60th Anniversary Celebration on July 30.
Council Gardens has an English and Russian language library for its tenants.
Council Gardens displays tenants’ artwork in the library during the 60th Anniversary Celebration on July 30.
Council Gardens has nine gardens where residents can residents grow flowers, fruit and vegetables like eggplant, tomatoes, cucumber and more.
Council Gardens is building a wheelchair accessible pollinator garden for hummingbirds, butterflies and other pollinators in honor of its 60th anniversary.
A wheelchair-accessible breezeway connects the eight garden apartment buildings at Council Gardens, allowing residents to view the gardens year-round.
Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration attendees eat lunch served by the National Council of Jewish Women’s Acts of Kindness group, in the social hall, on the patio and in the garden tent on July 30.
Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration attendees eat lunch served by the National Council of Jewish Women’s Acts of Kindness group, in the social hall, on the patio and in the garden tent on July 30.
Volunteers with the National Council of Jewish Women’s Acts of Kindess group serve lunch to Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration guests on July 30.
Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration attendees eat lunch served by the National Council of Jewish Women’s Acts of Kindness group, in the social hall, on the patio and in the garden tent on July 30.
Council Gardens 60th Anniversary Celebration attendees eat lunch served by the National Council of Jewish Women’s Acts of Kindness group, in the social hall, on the patio and in the garden tent on July 30.
Council Gardens in Cleveland Heights has nine gardens, where residents can grow flowers, fruits and vegetables like eggplant, tomatoes, cucumbers and more.
Council Gardens has nine gardens where residents can residents grow flowers, fruit and vegetables like eggplant, tomatoes, cucumber and more.
Council Gardens has nine gardens where residents can residents grow flowers, fruit and vegetables like eggplant, tomatoes, cucumber and more.
For its 50th anniversary in 2013, Council Gardens published a commemorative cookbook. The tenants will self-publish their second volume, “Writing in the Gardens,” this year.
Council Gardens has nine gardens where residents can residents grow flowers, fruit and vegetables like eggplant, tomatoes, cucumber and more.
Council Gardens has nine gardens where residents can residents grow flowers, fruit and vegetables like eggplant, tomatoes, cucumber and more.
Since 1963, from the vision of Ruth Einstein, a civic activist, a leader in the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland and Council Gardens founder, the Cleveland Heights housing facility has given low-to-moderate income seniors and mobility impaired adults apartments to live independently, the first development of its time in the Greater Cleveland area, according to Council Gardens website.
“You talk about people wanting to leave a legacy and I just wish Ruth Einstein was still alive, she had this vision,” Barbara Mervine, executive director of Council Gardens for almost 20 years, said at the event. “Her legacy would be the hundreds, if not thousands of people who have lived here.”
The six decades of continued success and growth of the facility boils down to its flexibility to serve the needs of the community, Mervine, whose great aunt, Goldie, and uncle, Carl Shultz were some of the first tenants, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“The only thing constant in life is change, and we’re there,” Mervine said. “We changed the tenant selection plan for the needs in the community, we’ve changed our programming for the needs in the community.”
As a 122-unit U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 8 facility, Council Gardens’ tenant selection plan allows it to focus on the current community needs. Today’s plan gives priority to anyone covered under the “Violence Against Women Act,” and refugees from any war-torn country, Mervine said.
“They (Council Gardens) are so inclusive with everybody and what I love is that every time they get somebody new in here, somebody ends up speaking the language somehow and somebody here is able to communicate and welcome them to this amazing place,” Dana Trau, board member and co-president of National Council of Jewish Women/ Cleveland, told the CJN.
Located on the 7.2-acre development among eight garden apartment buildings and one mid-rise apartment building, the gardens contribute to Council Gardens’ life enrichment programs, as residents tend to the fruits, vegetables and flowers that grow. A garden with raised beds and paved paths allows for wheelchair accessibility.
“I think the heart of council gardens is the life enrichment programs,” Mervine said at the event. “They (HUD) provide the shelter, the housing, and we provide the reason that you want to live.”
Other life enrichment programs for the 140 tenants include day trips, an English and Russian language library, transportation to the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood and Shabbat services.
Eileen McDade, a Council Gardens resident for 15 years, recalled coming to Council Gardens a “hard person” after her career in the emergency room and intensive care unit at now-defunct Huron Road Hospital in East Cleveland. The nature, resources and people surrounding McDade at Council Gardens allowed her to “soften.”
“I became a pretty hard person because that was a hard place to work,” McDade said at the event. “When I got here that was all behind me and the colorful stuff right outside my window was the most beautiful, the flowers and foliage and the birds, and it softened me, and my heart softened.”
For its 50th anniversary, Council Gardens published a commemorative cookbook. For its 60th year, Gail Sands, co-chair of the board of directors, told the CJN the tenants and staff plan to publish a second volume of their memoir, “Writing in the Gardens.”
The first edition was written by the tenants in a writing workshop with Literary Cleveland, a local writing nonprofit, and accompanied by photographs of the gardens by Igor Vorotilkin, who has worked in maintenance at Council Gardens for 13-years.
After the formal ceremony, guests were provided with lunch, danced to live music from the Bent String Band, visited the library for an art show that featured mixed media artwork from residents and staff and were guided through the wheelchair accessible glass-enclosed breezeways to view the center’s nine gardens.