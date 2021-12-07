University Heights City Council affirmed the planning commission’s decision to allow Aleksander Shul a special-use permit and variances to continue operation as a synagogue at 4380 University Parkway at its Dec. 6 meeting.
The city council, in two votes of 5-0, approved the special-use permit with conditions and the 10 variances needed.
Councilman Justin Gould made the motion to amend a condition relating to parking to clarify that condition of the special-use permit. That amendment was also approved in a 5-0 vote.
Councilman John P. Rach, who was absent from the council meeting but voted in favor of the plan at the planning commission, sent an email supporting the special-use permit and variances for the Aleksander Shul.
Rabbi Shnior Danciger, who lives in the house, will move out and the house will be renovated and an addition will be built to allow for assembly on the first floor, according to the plan.
Council president Michele Weiss read Rach’s emailed letter at the meeting.
He said he supported the Aleksander Shul’s request after “carefully weighing the importance of a religious institution with some of the concerns brought up in the meeting and in prior meetings.”
Rach said as an architecture student he learned that places of worship often formed the center of European communities, and that they do so in University Heights.
“We have a university, our city’s namesake, situated in the middle of a neighborhood,” he wrote, adding Gesu Church and that schools are also in the middle of neighborhoods “These institutions were built where they were so that they have physical proximity to its users. For these reasons, it makes sense that the Aleksander Shul would fit well within its community.
“We know the Orthodox community has been growing. In fact, our 2020 census indicates that our population has increased without much change to the occupancy rate. This tells me that family sizes have also grown. When there is a particular demographic that has a vast change in population there will be specific community needs to support them.
“Since driving is prohibited on the Sabbath, it has remained necessary to place Orthodox facilities in very close to its parishioners,” Rach wrote. “Our community’s mosaic is replete with educational and religious institutions, walkable neighborhoods, local eateries, shopping and nearby amenities offering residents to build a life by design find their forever homes and plant roots. This is what makes this decision so easy. There is a need for a place of worship for this demographic. There is precedent within our city to allow cultural institutions within a neighborhood. It will be a walkable amenity and become a fixture in the community as Aleksander Shul further plants its roots.”
Council members expressed appreciation for Rach’s letter.
Councilwoman Barbara Blankfeld said his letter “sets the perfect tone for how a community functions.”
Weiss commended the work of the planning commission and the applicant.
John Slaghter of Tucker & Ellis in Cleveland, Aleksander Shul’s lawyer, represented the shul and owner, University Realty USA LLC, and was at the council meeting.
Also in attendance was the architect, Sally L. Levine of Levine Architecture & Design in Shaker Heights.
Saundra Berry, Justin Gould, Susan D. Pardee, Blankfeld and Weiss voted in favor of the motion to approval the special-use permit with conditions and in a separate vote to approve 10 variances.