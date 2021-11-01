Pepper Pike City Council gave the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland and Medina Creative Housing the go-ahead to begin their Creative Living for Life housing project on the sisters’ property at 2600 Lander Road at its Oct. 27 meeting.
The agreement, which resulted in a 7-0 vote to adjust the original conditions set forth by the planning and zoning commission based on suggestions by city planner George Smerigan, will allow the two organizations to proceed with the construction of up to 25-single family housing units in 10 buildings covering no more than 4.62 acres for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Medina Creative Housing will manage the housing project.
The sisters’ concerns for the project, which were presented by their attorney, John Slagter, Oct. 20 following an appeal filed on Sept. 20, included a minimum 250-foot setback from Fairmount Boulevard and a minimum 300-foot setback from Windy Hill Drive. With the approval, council is allowing adjustments to those conditions, which include an adjusted setback of 286-feet from Windy Hill Drive. The original 250-foot setback from Fairmount Boulevard was retained in the approval. Parcel splits within the subdivision will also be allowed, and other uses of the site will also be allowed as long as they conform to city code.
At the meeting, it was also stated that no other residential properties will be permitted to be built on the site without city approval. Additionally, since the sisters’ motherhouse, Merici Crossings, was built with special permissions due to it not conforming to the city’s U-2 code, the new agreement allows it to be rebuilt in the same location in the same configuration should it be destroyed by fire, tornado or other disasters.
Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain congratulated all parties at the meeting, calling the agreement a “win, win, win” situation for the applicant, Medina Creative Housing, the Ursuline Sisters and the “biggest win” for the special-needs community to be served by the creation of the housing project.
“My congratulations and best wishes to all of those families who have waited very patiently through a lot of meetings, a lot of long meetings to get to this point this evening,” Bain said. “On behalf of the city, we wish you guys the very best future for your families and success with this project.”
Adding that there is still work ahead for all parties involved to kick-start the project, Bain said he hopes all parties can continue to work together as they have over the last year. There was no insight at the meeting as to when construction will begin.
“I know there is a lot of work ahead, you undoubtedly have a lot of financing to still put together and Medina (Creative Housing) has a lot of work ahead, and the sisters have a lot of work ahead,” he said. “Hopefully as we move forward with this, we will find the same spirit of community that all the parties came together about to achieve this result this evening. I am thrilled for everybody – congratulations to all.”
Sister Ritamary Welsh, president of the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland, personally thanked the mayor, council, Pepper Pike Law Director Steve Byron and Smerigan at the meeting for “all they did to get this project going.”
“We so appreciate your willingness to be open to some of our suggestions, and we were open to what you needed for the city,” she said. “I want to add our thanks to that. Knowing that Medina (Creative Housing) can now move forward is just very, very good news, not only for us but for the parents and all the people who are on our property. We’re so very grateful we were able to work this out together. So, thank you.”