Beachwood City Council appointed Matthew A. Kurz as assistant law director / associate counsel at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Councilman Eric Synenberg recused himself from the vote because Kurz works as an associate at Synenberg & Associates of Cleveland, where Synenberg is the other associate, “to avoid any appearance of impropriety.”
Kurz will be paid $77,500, according to Lynn B. Johnson, communications coordinator for the city of Beachwood. Kurz was one of 51 applicants for the post.
The vote was 5-1 with Councilman Mike Burkons dissenting. He said he was against the creation of the position and it had nothing against the candidate.
Voting in favor were council president James Pasch, council vice president Barbara Bellin Janovitz, and council persons Justin Berns, Alec Isaacson and June Taylor.
Law Director Stewart Hastings sought the creation of the position, and Kurz will work directly for Hastings, who swore him in immediately after the vote. Hastings said 13 or 14 people were interviewed for the post and he was impressed that Kurz had been editor of a law review at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law as a law student and that he was chosen by the dean to tutor law students how to write.
Pasch made the motion to appoint Kurz and after the vote welcomed Kurz to Beachwood.