Beachwood City Councilman Justin Berns will challenge first-term Mayor Martin S. Horwitz in the Nov. 2 election.
Berns wrote in a June 1 release he has dedicated nearly 30 years to serving Beachwood.
“After discussions with many concerned citizens, community leaders, stakeholders and business owners, I feel compelled to seek this office to re-establish the reputation and integrity belonging to one of Ohio’s most desirable communities,” Berns said in the release, adding he has the energy, experience and acumen to address Beachwood’s current and future needs and has concrete plans to bring the city that he loves to its fullest potential.
“As a lifelong resident of Beachwood, I am passionate about maintaining the quality of life for its residents, the prosperity for its businesses and the excellence of its school system,” he said.
Berns has committed nearly 30 years of service to the city, beginning with his work as a volunteer firefighter for 12 years and as a member of the city’s planning and zoning commission and other city commissions. Berns said he attended council meetings for nearly 20 years prior to being unanimously selected by city council for an appointment to fill an unexpired term in May 2010. In 2015, Berns was elected to his first council term.
As a council member, he chairs the safety and public health committee and the public works committee.
Berns owns a custom home building company.
“As president of Berns Custom Homes, and previously as a commercial developer, I have built custom homes, apartments, office buildings, warehouses and automobile dealerships,” Berns said in the release. “This experience has provided me with unique knowledge regarding planning, budgeting and implementation of infrastructure improvements.
“As Beachwood has matured, it is now necessary to address the aging infrastructure and the obsolescence of some commercial properties. I have a plan to address these issues, and I possess the skills and experience to work with department heads, stakeholders, the Beachwood schools, private property owners and developers to create the best outcome for all parties.”
Berns, 51, is a 1987 graduate of Beachwood High School in Beachwood. He and his wife Lisa, a registered nurse, assistant nurse manager in the surgical intensive care unit at the Cleveland Clinic, have three teenage children who attend Beachwood High School.