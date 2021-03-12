Woodmere Village Councilman Craig D. Wade was recalled after seven new ballots were counted in the Feb. 23 Woodmere Village recall election.
Wade was removed by a vote of 91 to 88 (50.84% to 49.16%), according to final, official election results certified by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections March 12. Prior to the inclusion of the seven mail-in ballots, Wade had survived the recall by an 87 to 85 (50.6% to 49.4%) count, according to final, unofficial results.
Wade now joins the three other recalled council members, president Jennifer Mitchell Earley, who received an updated vote of 100 to 80 (55.6% to 44.4%), Lisa Brockwell, who amassed a vote of 97 to 83 (53.9% to 46.1%), and Glenda Todd Miller, who tallied a vote of 95 to 86 (52.5% to 47.5%).
Woodmere’s remaining council members will interview and select the four new council members, which must be done within 40 days. If council is unable to find Wade, Earley, Brockwell and Miller’s replacements, Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert will do so.