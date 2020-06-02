Basheer Jones, the Ward 7 Cleveland city councilman, said Jews are in a unique position to help in the fight against racism taking place across the country.
“We need for the Jewish community to take up this task of helping us dismantle structural racism,” Jones told the Cleveland Jewish News in a May 31 interview.
In January, Jones reached out to the Northeast Ohio Jewish community with a resolution from Cleveland City Council, which he presented to Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, as more than 50 Clevelanders boarded buses to New York City on Jan. 4 for a demonstration of solidarity in response to anti-Semitic violence in New York and New Jersey.
“Gathering together in unity will not be a solution to anti-Semitism, however it is a reminder to all of us that our community is filled with much more love than hate; a reflection that good can triumph over evil when people stand up in solidarity,” the resolution read in part.
Jones said Jews and African Americans have always been closely allied.
“I think that this is a time that as we look at the history of the Jewish community and the African American community in America, it’s always been a very close bond, very close,” Jones said. “You’ll find on the front lines of the civil rights movement, Dr. (Martin Luther King Jr.) marched with plenty of rabbis who put their life on the line. So I am absolutely in love with the Jewish community. And there’s no other community, I believe, that can relate to our struggles like the Jewish community.”
He said fighting hate is the responsibility of all.
“This can’t be a black issue, just like anti-Semitism can’t be a Jewish issue, just like Islamophobia can’t be a Muslim issue, just like xenophobia can’t be an Asian issue, or homophobia can’t be an LGBTQ community issue,” he said.
Jones said he did not attend the May 30 protest in downtown Cleveland in response to the killing of George Floyd, who died when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
In the late afternoon and into the evening, the protest turned chaotic, as similar protests have in other cities.
“I was not at the protest for that very reason,” Jones said. ”I knew. I had a feeling of what I thought it would become.”
Jones described a group of people who came to the protest to incite violence, whom Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said came from out of state.
“You had a lot of thugs that came from the suburban areas who were white men who act in a very savage way,” Jones said. “And you also had black people who were a part of that.”
He also spoke of the dual problem of police brutality and of violence by white supremacists.
“When we’re looking at what’s happening right now … it’s partially in response to an American system that allows – not only allows but almost turns into a hero – police officers who take it into their own hands to murder black and brown people,” he said. “And at the same time, we’ve got situations of white supremacy that is in the form of violence whether that’s at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in New Zealand, or a church in North Carolina. All of these are done at the hands of white supremacists. So you have a serious issue.”
Expressing gratitude for business owners who choose to remain in Cleveland, Jones said he will do all he can to assist them following both the protesting and the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.