Beachwood City Council President James Pasch said he proposed four “unprecedented” measures in response to COVID-19 during council’s March 16 meeting, adding, “but trying to tackle a global epidemic is also unprecedented.”
On March 16, Mayor Martin S. Horwitz declared a state of emergency, extending his authority to handle health, safety, staffing and certain financial issues during the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s a tool,” Horwitz told the Cleveland Jewish News on March 19. “We’re trying not to create panic.”
He said other mayors, including Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, have taken the same step.
Beachwood City Hall closed to the public as of March 19, although city workers continue staffing offices.
Pasch’s measures were:
• The creation of an COVID-19 economic relief package for residents of $100 per person – with every resident of a household being eligible. This would cost the city an estimated $1 million to $1.3 million.
Pasch said residents will incur additional expenses, such as extra babysitting and childcare because schools are closed, extra medical supplies and additional groceries.
“We have the ability to provide a meaningful amount of funds to families,” Pasch said. The two largest hurdles are the administration of those funds and the uncertainty of Beachwood’s revenue for the fiscal year due to COVID-19.
“But what is not uncertain is that there are families in our community that need some help, and that a relief package could provide assistance.”
• Waiving a formal process and granting planning and zoning approvals so that medical facilities such as University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic can set up mobile tent facilities if and when they are needed without any red tape.
“In the event that medical facilities in our city need to expand with temporary structures, it is critical that we allow them to do so at a moments notice so that people can be treated,” Pasch said.
• Asking the Shaker Heights Municpal Court not to proceed with any landlord-tenant evictions during the pandemic so that people do not lose their homes.
“It is crucial that in the midst of an age of quarantines that people are not kicked out of their homes – doing so puts both them and others at risk,” Pasch said. “It is crucial that in the midst of an age of quarantines that people are not kicked out of their homes – doing so puts both them and others at risk.”
• Creating a city hot line so residents in need of medicine, groceries and other necessities who cannot leave their home because of either their age or their auto-immune condition have a telephone line to call and seek assistance from the city
Pasch said the city has one of the oldest average populations in Cuyahoga County.
“This virus has a much greater impact on the elderly and as the governor stated today (March 16), those over 65 should not be going out,” Pasch said. “We should create a hot line to provide assistance so that we can pick up and drop off necessities at people’s homes or apartments.”
Pasch told the CJN on March 18 there will likely be virtual follow-up meetings over the coming weeks to discuss how the economic relief package would be rolled out to Beachwood’s “12,000 residents” if it is approved by the majority of council.
“From an administrative standpoint of, ‘How do we actually administer the funds?’” Pasch said. “We should iron (that) out now in case we have the ability to do it later. That way we can execute it in a timely manner.”
Noting Beachwood is facing revenue uncertainty due to the “current economic crisis that will unfold because of the human crisis that’s unfolding,” Pasch told the CJN the city first must make sure “we have appropriate funds to do it.”
At the council meeting, Pasch also addressed the city’s ongoing response to the pandemic, applauding Horwitz and his team for starting preparations to keep the community safe the moment they had knowledge of COVID-19.
“Rarely in our history as a people are we asked to collectively rise to a challenge the way that we must today,” Pasch said. “But there is no greater responsibility – no greater priority than our health and safety. Because without our health, we have nothing. And what makes our current crisis so unique is that our health now depends on one another.”
Pasch urged the community to listen to public health experts and taking the pandemic as seriously as possible. He also thanked Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for taking the lead in keeping Ohioans safe and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton for advising DeWine’s team and the public every step of the way.
“The best advice that I saw is that instead of acting like someone who is avoiding contracting the virus, act like someone who already has the virus and is trying not to pass it onto others,” Pasch said. “We have a responsibility to each other to practice social distancing; wash our hands frequently; do not go out into public places and venues unless necessary. Take all the precautions that are being made daily by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health.”
Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman contributed to this report.