As the city of Beachwood contemplates options regarding an arbitration ruling reinstating a fired police officer following an officer-involved shooting at Beachwood Place, councilman Mike Burkons is questioning the city’s narrative of events.
Specifically, Burkons disputes that the fleeing shoplifting suspect, Jaquan Jones, ran over officer Blake Rogers’ foot in the parking lot June 27, 2019.
The Dec. 9, 2019, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation report summary reads, “The subject then stopped, turned his wheel to the left and started moving forward, toward where (Rogers) was standing. The subject then accelerated his vehicle toward (Rogers). According to (Rogers) he felt that he had nowhere to go and felt that he was going to get drug underneath the subject’s vehicle. (Rogers) fired two shots and saw the impact on the dark tinted windshield of the subject’s vehicle.”
Video analysis by BCI states, “It appears that Officer (Rogers’) left foot is in close proximity of the gray Nissan’s left front tire.”
The city changed its position on whether the fleeing suspect was driving his vehicle toward the officer “depending upon whether it was prosecuting Jones or terminating (Rogers),” Arbitrator Christopher L. Beebe wrote Oct. 12.
In addition, he wrote, “It is undisputed that Jones ran over (Rogers’) foot. However, the vehicle was well on its way past (Rogers) when the shots were fired.”
Rogers was on paid administrative leave at an annual salary of $92,206.40 plus benefits from the day after the shooting until his firing Feb. 22.
Beebe noted Rogers was injured and that his back pay from the time of termination to reinstatement should be adjusted accordingly.
Burkons told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 28 “if the city sits silent and allows the media to continue to report and provide the public information in a way that we know is not accurate, especially when the likely cause of their inaccurate reporting is information provided to them by the city, then it is really no different than if the city was directly providing information they knew not to be accurate to intentionally mislead the public.”
Burkons also emailed Beachwood City Law Director Stewart Hastings Oct. 27 about the incident.
He wrote, “I believe that the city has a duty to reach out to the media, apologize for the city providing the initial information that led media to report that the fleeing suspect’s car ran over the officer’s foot as if it was an undisputed fact, supported by objective evidence, and direct them to BCI’s 22 page detailed report on their video expert’s analysis, that does not conclude this.
Hastings responded in an Oct. 28 email to Burkons, “As you know I was not working in Beachwood at the time of the shooting in 2019. I have no personal knowledge of what exactly was said. I also do not have any control over how the media reports their stories. I do know the media requested the exact same BCI records you requested. … It also appears that your disclosure of this E-mail chain has accomplished exactly what you want me ‘ordered’ to do. The media knows your argument and conclusions. You do not need me.”
The city is weighing options, including an appeal of the arbitrator’s ruling, according to an Oct. 14 statement from the city.
Rogers and his wife, Jacalyn, sued the city Oct. 14, 2020, partly based on the length of time of the investigation. They filed suit after a Cuyahoga County grand jury issued a no bill regarding Rogers Oct. 9, 2020. A no-bill means no felony charges were filed.
Jones submitted a demand letter to the Northern Ohio Risk Management Association, Beachwood’ former insurance pool, and won an award in the low six figures, his lawyer, Marcus Sidoti of Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein in Cleveland, previously told the CJN.