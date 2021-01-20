Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish issued four executive orders Jan. 7, intended to address racial and gender disparities within county contracting procedures.
The orders address the findings from a 2020 disparity study by the Citizens’ Advisory Council on Equity. The study’s results were made public the first week of January and revealed that despite previous efforts by the county, a disparity between the number of available minority and women business enterprises and the number of those firms that have been awarded contracts from the county exists.
In direct response to the county’s 2020 declaration of racism as a public health crisis, the orders also aim to reduce structural and systemic racism and the long-standing disparities between Black and white communities, implementing policy changes in response to the recommendations made by the County Equity Commission and the disparity study.
“I signed these orders because we really needed to implement the disparity study’s recommendation, and that is what this does and gets us started on that path,” Budish told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 19. “Equity is critically important to the county and it is something we’ve been working on since I came into office.”
Budish said when he was first elected to office in 2015, the county had a similar study done that also noted the disparities in its contracting. This prompted him to ask the law department on what could be done, but given with the state of the law in 2021, “the second study gives us the ability to do more.”
“That is where the executive orders set us off in getting a good approach in solving the disparities in county contracting,” he said.
The orders are to increase the visibility of available contracts to minority contractors; ensure that the county’s office of procurement and diversity establishes goals for participation of minority- and women-owned businesses; and to expand the county’s small business enterprise program, which allows for reserving a number of bids, requests for proposals and requests for qualifications solely for small businesses.
“We recognize there are issues throughout the county, state and country dealing with race and we want to do our part to fix things, if we can,” Budish said. “So, the study gave us an outline along with eight recommendations which we incorporated into these orders.”
Though the orders did not establish specific goals, Budish said this allows him to order his departments to establish goals for each contract.
“They’re good examples, and the have to use good faith efforts to reach those efforts, and we will also be establishing criteria to define what good faith efforts are too,” he said. “I also ordered that we’re to post bids well in advance so there is plenty of time. We have heard that smaller contractors sometimes don’t have enough time to go through the process to be considered. So, we’re posting them earlier than ever before, giving plenty of time.”
Though the changes made in a Northeast Ohio county can’t directly bring change to the rest of the state or country, Budish said it is a good place to start.
“We want to be a leader in the equity charge,” Budish said. “So, while our contracting cant deal with nationwide issues, by increasing the numbers of minority- and female-owned businesses that can get contracts in the county, that will give them the funds to grow and continue to submit for more contracts. And it actually does help outside of the county because as a company grows with our help, they may be able to do business elsewhere too.”