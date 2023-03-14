Trustee Jeanne Colleran and her husband, Richard M. Weaver, have made a $500,000 commitment to Ursuline College in Pepper Pike to support the remodeling of facilities for the new physician assistant program and the development of other health care initiatives, according to a news release.
“We’re grateful to the Weavers for their generous endorsement of our work to meet Cleveland’s growing demand for healthcare professionals,” Sister Christine De Vinne, Ursuline College president, said in the release. “Their gift enables us to build on the success of our undergraduate and graduate nursing programs and create multiple career paths for our students, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college and remain in the area to work with underserved populations after they graduate.”
The college welcomed its inaugural class of 30 PA students in January and anticipate another 30 enrolling in the 24-month program next year. A portion of the gift will be used to create a state-of-the-art classroom and simulation laboratory to accommodate the 60 students while supporting the needs of the growing repertoire of health care degree offerings as Ursuline launches new respiratory care and nutrition programs this fall.
“We’re also adding a part-time option to our nursing bachelor’s degree called SDAP, or Second Degree Accelerated Program, for people who already have an undergraduate degree in a variety of fields but now want to become a nurse,” De Vinne said. “This work-friendly, 24-month pathway eliminates one of the obstacles that people often face when they hoped to change careers – supporting themselves and their families while seeking more education.”
Colleran, who lives in Cleveland Heights with her husband, said in the release they were drawn to the college’s 75-year history of outstanding health care education and its ability to support first-generation students.
“We were so impressed when Ursuline College was named in the American Enterprise Institute’s 2020 report highlighted in Forbes Magazine as the #1 college in the nation (out of 1100 schools) for increasing the social mobility of low-income, first-generation students,” Colleran said. “Richard and I wanted to recognize this accomplishment and honor the College’s reputation in healthcare leadership.”
The college is home to the Breen School of Nursing and Health Professions, a National League of Nursing Center for Nursing Excellence.
“We also wanted to express our gratitude to Ursuline President Sister Chris and her sibling Sister Virginia for their care-filled leadership and dedication to fostering compassionate graduates in the Ursuline tradition of social justice,” Colleran said.
Sister Virginia De Vinne serves as the director of mission at Ursuline College.
Colleran joined the college’s board of trustees in 2019 and will chair its development committee, effective July 1. She is a retired provost and professor emerita of John Carroll University in University Heights. More recently, she was on staff at Loyola University Chicago School of Law, developing its Rule of Law Institute. Weaver is an attorney and retired executive with The Sherwin-Williams Company.
“In so many ways, Jeanne and Richard embody the college’s mission of service, leadership and professional excellence,” De Vinne said. “We’re thankful to have them part of the Ursuline College family.”
The classroom and lab renovations begin in May with an expected completion by December.