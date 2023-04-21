The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court denied a motion April 19 for discovery to identify the anonymous authors of emails and internet posts about Beachwood senior administrative staff, including Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin.
The lawsuit against an individual named as John Doe was filed Dec. 23, 2022, by Daniel Powell, McLaughlin’s legal counsel, and Michael Pelagalli, both of Minc Law LLC in Orange.
In the filing, McLaughlin and the city seek injunctive relief and damages arising out of “a persistent and continuous course of tortious conduct by an unknown individual whose malicious actions, which are carried out through various internet personas, cause harm to McLaughlin’s reputation, the city’s operations, and other collective and individual protected interests of the plaintiffs,” the filing said.
In the original filing, McLaughlin and the city sought the identity of John Doe through the discovery process, but in January, Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer rights advocacy group and think tank based in Washington, D.C., filed an amicus brief stating this would violate the anonymous poster’s First Amendment rights.
Judge Andrew J. Santoli denied the plaintiff’s motion to authorize discovery to obtain identifying information of the defendant after adopting a modified Dendrite standard. That standard requires notice to each anonymous speaker, enumeration of the specific statements claimed to be actionable, and provision of evidence sufficient to make out a prima facie case – a legally required, rebuttable presumption – on each of the elements of the cause of action against each anonymous speaker.
The court declined to adopt the balancing test of the Dendrite standard, arguing it invites “judicial activism by allowing a court to ultimately decide what defamatory speech deserves First Amendment protections,” according to the latest filing.
Mayor Justin Berns wrote in a statement sent to the Cleveland Jewish News April 21, “We are disappointed that the harassing behavior directed toward the leadership in our police department has been met with no consequence. Nevertheless, we will continue to support all of our employees and do everything possible to maintain a healthy, safe work environment.”
When asked if the city plans to appeal the judge’s decision, law director Stewart Hastings wrote in a statement to the CJN, “The city has a duty to protect its employees from a hostile work environment. We are disappointed with the judge’s decision and are considering our legal options.”
Councilman Mike Burkons, who had filed a complaint with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for the anonymous emails and internet posts, shared the case update on his Facebook page April 20.
Stating that it is “no surprise” the judge ruled the comments are protected speech under the First Amendment, Burkons went on to write, “Our City leader’s unapologetic response to someone trying to make elected officials aware of serious and legitimate issues/complaints our police officers have with the Police Dept leadership, validates why anyone with common sense would use anonymity to express criticism of a City of Beachwood official.”
He criticized those who supported the hiring of Minc Law LLC and the filing of the lawsuit and wrote, “The most embarrassing and troubling part of all of this is that our law director, Stewart Hastings, openly admitted in a Council meeting on video, that one of the purposes behind all of this was to deter and chill others from daring to use their first amendment protected speech rights to express criticism of City officials.”
In an interview with the Cleveland Jewish News April 21, Burkons said,“Sadly, I imagine there won’t be any accountability for those who allowed us to be in this embarrassing situation, just the way there was no accountability for the people who hid the footage of the bad police shooting for 13 months,” referencing the 2019 shooting of Jaquan Jones by officer Blake Rogers.
Publisher’s note: Aaron Minc, principal and founder of Minc Law LLC, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.