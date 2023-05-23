Attorneys for Beachwood Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin and the city of Beachwood filed a motion for voluntary dismissal of the Katherine McLaughlin, et. al v. John Doe lawsuit May 12, which was approved by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Santoli on May 15.
The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 23, 2022, by Daniel Powell and Michael Pelagalli, both of Minc Law LLC in Orange, on behalf of the city. The voluntary dismissal was filed by Powell and follows Santoli’s April 19 denial of the city’s motion for discovery to identify the anonymous authors of the emails and internet posts critical of Beachwood senior administrative staff, including McLaughlin.
READ: Attorney Daniel Powell of Minc Law LLC’s voluntary dismissal on behalf of Katherine McLaughlin
In November 2022, the city approved the retention of Minc Law LLC for costs up to $25,000. According to Beachwood public relations consultant June Scharf, the city spent $15,728.13 on the case, with McLaughlin spending $5,000 of her money on claims specifically related to her interests.
Invoices for Minc Law LLC’s services to the City of Beachwood for the Katherine McLaughlin, et. al. v John Doe lawsuit
In the filing, McLaughlin and the city sought injunctive relief and damages arising out of “a persistent and continuous course of tortious conduct by an unknown individual whose malicious actions, which are carried out through various internet personas, cause harm to McLaughlin’s reputation, the city’s operations, and other collective and individual protected interests of the plaintiffs,” the December 2022 filing said.
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns expressed disappointment the anonymous emails and postings will “be met with no consequence.”
“However, we are pleased that the police department, under the leadership of Chief McLaughlin, continues to provide exemplary service to our residents and businesses,” Berns told the Cleveland Jewish News. “In the short time she has served as chief, officers have been added to the department, new training has been implemented, officers have been promoted to leadership positions, and overtime costs have been reduced significantly.”
Berns said the city and McLaughlin decided not to pursue the case further, and that they don’t anticipate any further expenses as a result of the dismissal.
“We will continue to support all of our employees and do everything possible to maintain a healthy and safe work environment and to continue providing the exceptional programs and services our residents and businesses enjoy,” he said.
Powell told the CJN that while he disagrees with the court’s decision to conduct discovery to identify the defendant, there “was never a plan to file and pursue an interlocutory appeal.”
“Because the user accounts had been deleted or deactivated before the lawsuit was filed, we were already in a race against time to obtain useful data on the origins of those accounts,” he said. “We estimate that an appeal, even if successful, would push us to a point in the timeline where the chance of success does not justify the effort and expense.”
Powell said if the now deleted user accounts were still active, the decision to not pursue more litigation “might very well be different.”
John Doe’s attorney, Andrew Geronimo, director of the First Amendment Clinic at the Kramer Law Clinic Center at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, told the CJN they’re “pleased” with the decision to voluntarily dismiss the case. He also noted all legal work at the clinic, including for this client, is done pro bono as required by the Supreme Court of Ohio’s rules governing student practice in law clinics.
“As the court found, there is a strong First Amendment interest in anonymous speech, and also all of the statements at issue – including our client’s – were protected opinions,” he said. “We agree with the court’s well-reasoned decision, and we’re confident that any appellate court would agree that it’s important to balance the right of anonymity that is ‘at the heart of the First Amendment’ against the need for discovery when pursuing legitimate claims – and with the court’s conclusion that plaintiffs could not state a cause of action for defamation from our client’s comments.”
Beachwood councilman Mike Burkons, who had filed a complaint with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for the anonymous emails and internet posts told the CJN he hopes Beachwood residents “are seeing this” result and “respond accordingly” in the November election, adding “it’s the only way this behavior stops.”
Burkons’ Ohio Court of Claims case was also denied on May 18 by Judge Lisa L. Sadler.
“This entire self-inflicted debacle resulted in embarrassment and damage to the city’s reputation while wasting significant money and resources,” he said. “It’s another example of Beachwood officials believing their position gives them the authority to ignore laws they don’t want to follow, which has become a documented pattern and practice.
“One would think a lesson might have been learned from the public and personal humiliation brought on by the judge’s ruling, but history and (Berns’) prepared statements provided to the media in response to the ruling, where he expressed disappointment that there won’t be consequences for whoever expressed criticism of a city official, shows he and other city leaders haven’t learned a thing.”
Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings declined comment, deferring to the mayor’s comment.
Publisher’s note: Aaron Minc, principal and founder of Minc Law LLC, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.