Daniel A. Carlson, a former Mayfield Middle School teacher and girls’ track coach, is now allowed to have court supervised release with GPS monitoring.
Other conditions of his bond remain the same following a Dec. 3 hearing, including $20,000 cash or surety bond, defendant to have no contact with the victim or victim’s family, no contact with any juveniles, no access to a computer or internet, and court supervised release with GPS monitoring.
Carlson, 35, has pleaded not guilty to 22 charges related to sending money and gift cards to students and other juvenile victims in order to engage in sexually explicit chats, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Carlson is represented by Robert Botnick of The Botnick Law Firm of Shaker Heights in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Carlson was arrested May 29 on a single count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and resigned from his teaching job June 2. He was indicted July 21 by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on 22 charges.
Carlson’s trial is set for Jan. 18.
This is a developing story.