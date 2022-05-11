Menorah Park family was the recipient of a mitzvah project from cousins Skylar Hurwitz of Moreland Hills and Ben Jacob of Littleton, Colo.
Skylar and Ben designed handmade cards with creative messages to deliver to residents at Montefiore and Menorah Park, both in Beachwood. The cheerful cards spread joy and brought smiles to residents, letting them know how important they are to the community, according to a news release. Skylar and Ben were inspired by memories of loved ones connected to both locations, adding personal meaning to the heartfelt action corresponding to their b’nai mitzvah, the release stated.
Skylar, her mother, Deb Hurwitz, and her grandmother, Susan Hurwitz, delivered hundreds of cards, each with creative designs and warm thoughtful messages, on behalf of Skylar and Ben.
Brian Sokol, Menorah Park Foundation chief development officer and vice president, shared additional appreciation for the monetary gift Skylar also presented in honor of her special day. Skylar has been invited to join the teen philanthropy board when she becomes a high school student.