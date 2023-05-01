Coventry Village Special Improvement District has launched its Coventry Living Room Project, a community-driven initiative to build a welcoming outdoor gathering space for everyone in the community to come together and connect, according to a news release.
The Living Room Project will result in a cozy gathering space where community members can enjoy music, games and good company, according to the release. It will be a space where local artists, musicians and performers can showcase their skills and entertain visitors. There will also be a space where volunteers can contribute to create art, keep the space clean and tidy and create community events.
“We are thrilled to launch the Coventry Living Room Project and provide a new gathering place for our community,” Cole Ware, project coordinator for the Living Room Project, said in the release. “This project has been a collaborative effort with community members, residents and local businesses, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition.”
The project is funded by donations and grant support, and the initiative already received contributions from community members, local businesses and other organizations. The project also received support from the Coventry Village Special Improvement District.
“We’re honored to support the Coventry Living Room Project,” Mallory Kent, executive director of Coventry Village Special Improvement District, said in the release. “We believe in the importance of bringing people together and creating safe spaces where everyone is welcome. The Coventry Living Room Project is a testament to the strength and resilience and unique creativity of this community.”
The Living Room Project plans to open to the public at Euclid Heights Boulevard and Coventry Road.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/43YtILa.