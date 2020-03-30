Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said schools will be ordered to stay closed until May 1 during a March 30 press conference at the statehouse.
The order to close schools was issued March 12 and the “extended spring break” began March 16. Since the order, students have been participating in distance learning.
The order will be reevaluated closer to May 1. It is possible that school will have to continue to be done remotely until the end of the school year, DeWine said.
“We don’t know where exactly we’re going to be but it’s clear that we’re not going to be back in the classroom before May 1,” he said. “We want to signal to everyone today that … you need to continue on the education until May 1.”
The initial order was made for the safety of students and the safety of “every Ohioan,” DeWine said.
When asked if the school year would be pushed back to June or July, DeWine said that was a possibility but he said the school year will most likely finish remotely.
Some superintendents have expressed concern over distance learning, DeWine said, as their schools do not have the ability to do distance learning. There’s also a concern for students in rural areas who might not have access to the internet.
“These are things we’re going to have to try to figure out as we move forward,” he said. “How do we compensate these kids for that? How do we give them that extra help we need?”
Ohio now has 1,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 30. That's an increase of 280 confirmed cases and 39 deaths since March 29.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 493 of the confirmed cases, 106 hospitalizations and four deaths.
The ODH reports 312 individuals have been hospitalized not in the ICU (16%), and 163 have been admitted to the ICU (8%) due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 98 years old, with a median age of 53.
This is a developing story.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.