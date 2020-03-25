With 75 COVID-19 cases in intensive care units, making up 11% of the total 704 confirmed cases in Ohio, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said the number of ICU admission is going to continue to be followed in the days to come.
“All of the actions we are taking is to take pressure off of our health care system and our ICUs,” she said during a March 25 press conference at the statehouse. “We know we are going to need to double the amount of capacity that we have in ICUs in the days to come.”
The number of confirmed cases is the tip of the iceberg said Acton because testing is still limited. She said 14,762 people have been tested.
There have been an additional 140 cases since March 24 and two additional deaths, bringing the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ohio to 10, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 25.
Acton said there has been 116 confirmed coronavirus cases involving health care workers.
"Health care workers is an interesting one because we know they're higher risk but we're also testing them more because they are in that high-risk group," she said. "So, we do know that 16% of the cases being health care workers."
Gov. Mike DeWine discussed the shortage of PPE, or personal protective equipment, for healthcare workers in Ohio.
"We do not have (enough) PPE, personal protective equipment," he said. "We did get our share from the strategic national stockpile, but it is simply not enough and we know that. That's why we've ordered elective surgeries to be postponed."
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 94 years old.
Number of cases by county:
- Ashland (1)
- Ashtabula (3)
- Belmont (3)
- Butler (18)
- Carroll (3)
- Champaign (1)
- Clark (2)
- Clermont (5)
- Clinton (2)
- Columbiana (4)
- Coshocton (4)
- Crawford (1)
- Cuyahoga (206)
- Darke (1)
- Defiance (2)
- Delaware (12)
- Erie (2)
- Fairfield (5)
- Fayette (1)
- Franklin (88)
- Gallia (1)
- Geauga (4)
- Greene (3)
- Hamilton (48)
- Hancock (1)
- Highland (1)
- Huron (2)
- Knox (2)
- Lake (14)
- Lawrence (1)
- Licking (3)
- Logan (2)
- Lorain (37)
- Lucas (23)
- Madison (2)
- Mahoning (42)
- Marion (4)
- Medina (22)
- Mercer (1)
- Miami (19)
- Montgomery (14)
- Pickaway (1)
- Portage (4)
- Richland (4)
- Sandusky (1)
- Seneca (1)
- Stark (12)
- Summit (43)
- Trumbull (9)
- Tuscarawas (3)
- Union (3)
- Warren (8)
- Washington (1)
- Wayne (1)
- Wood (3)
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.