Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine referenced a phone call from Albert Ratner at a March 19 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
“My friend Albert Ratner – who’s in his 90s, a remarkable man – called me last night, and he says, ‘You know, Mike, when you’re trying to grasp how to explain this to people, what we’re going through, what lies ahead, you might use Pearl Harbor as an example. We were attacked, we rallied, we fought back, it took a while,’ and it’s really true,” DeWine said. “We’ve been attacked by this virus and we’re asking our fellow citizens to do extraordinary acts, we’re asking them, each one, to do something. Each one to do the distancing, where we’re pulling apart.”
Applauding Ohioans for sacrificing their travel plans and social lives, DeWine added, “Each one of us is making those sacrifices, and just as in a time of war, where we’ve been hit by a foreign country, we’ve been attacked by this virus. We have to pull together and, ultimately, it’s going to be the small acts – what seems small – of each and every American that truly is going to make all the difference.”
DeWine will be issuing an executive order that will expand access to medical and behavioral health services using telehealth.
Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran made the announcement during the press conference on COVID-19 and the state's response.
The expanding Medicaid access will allow patients to talk to experts over the phone or online without needing to go into an office or the hospital, Corcoran said, which will take pressure of medical facilities and give more Ohioans access to needed health care.
Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy said Ohio has the sixth largest older adult population in the nation.
Senior centers and adult day centers are important for meals, she said, but since they are sites were people congregate, those who use these centers should begin to think of alternatives.
The Department of Aging is working to ensure seniors will have access to the services they depend on, McElroy said. She encouraged Ohioans to reach out to their older loved ones to ensure they have what they need.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton asked Ohioans to continue physical distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"You need to stay home if you can at all stay home with your family," Acton said.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the state's request for Small Business Administration loans has been approved. Small businesses and nonprofits will be able to apply for low-interest loans to pay for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills.
Among other topics DeWine addressed during the press conference:
• Ohio's General Assembly will consider whether local governments can perform their work remotely.
• The grocery supply chain is doing well and Ohioans don't have to worry about stores running out of items.
• The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has issued a moratorium for electric and gas disconnects.
• Anyone who has been traveling should stay at home upon their return without contact from someone outside their household. Anyone thinking about traveling should reconsider.
Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor also spoke at the press conference.
During the pandemic, courts must be open to address emergency and time-sensitive matters, and that indiscriminate closure without plans is not an option, O'Connor said.
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, judges should limit but not eliminate access, O'Connor said. Judges should consult and collaborate with local leaders to develop a plan to ensure access to the courts.
The Supreme Court will release funds in the form of grants to allow smaller local courts to invest in videoconferencing equipment to be used for arraignments and other videoconferencing needs.
O'Connor commended local courts and community leaders who were taking steps to keep communities safe from coronavirus while preserving access to the courts.
Ohio now has 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 24 counties, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 19. That's an increase of 31 confirmed cases since March 18.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from 2 to 91.
The state has had 33 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
Number of cases by county:
- Ashland 1
- Belmont 2
- Butler 8
- Clark 1
- Coshocton 2
- Cuyahoga 53
- Darke 1
- Delaware 2
- Franklin 10
- Geauga 1
- Hamilton 1
- Huron 1
- Lake 2
- Lorain 6
- Lucas 1
- Mahoning 5
- Medina 5
- Miami 1
- Montgomery 1
- Richland 1
- Stark 5
- Summit 6
- Trumbull 2
- Tuscarawas 1
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.