Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will sign the emergency legislation passed March 25 by the Ohio General Assembly that addresses the impact of COVID-19 on Ohioans.
Among its provisions are extended vote-by-mail until April 28 and the elimination of mandatory state testing for schools. Additionally, courts will not be required to hear criminal, civil and administrative cases in a certain period of time, which can reduce evictions during the pandemic, DeWine said at a March 26 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse.
DeWine plans to sign the bill on March 27.
Ohio now has 867 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 26. That's an increase of 163 confirmed cases and five deaths since March 25.
ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said modeling is projecting that at peak, Ohio will have upwards of 6,000 new cases a day. The peak is expected around the first week of May, Acton said.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 247 of the confirmed cases, 59 hospitalizations and two deaths.
The ODH reports 223 individuals have been hospitalized, and 91 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 94 years old.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.