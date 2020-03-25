The Ohio Legislature March 25 froze EdChoice school vouchers as part of a temporary law aimed to deal with the impact of COVID-19.
The EdChoice voucher program, which pays tuition from local taxpayers to educate students in parochial schools of their choice, was in line for a massive expansion, with the number of failing public schools slated to increase to more than 1,200. The Legislature froze that delay just before a Feb. 1 effective date and set an April 1 deadline for a fix.
The March 25 vote keeps the list of about 500 schools for 2019-20 through the 2020-21 school year stable.
David Glasner, superintendent of Shaker Heights City Schools, said he was pleased with the decision.
“I think generally this is a good thing,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I’m sorry for the circumstances we find ourselves in. I do think the Legislature has made the right decision here going back to the EdChoice program pre-expansion.”
Glasner said he has concerns about the program in general, particularly regarding the school report cards and the state’s takeover of schools that don’t reach certain benchmarks. Shaker has just one school this year that is on the failing list: Mercer Elementary School.
Rabbi Yitz Frank is executive director of Agudath Israel of Ohio, which advocates for Jewish day schools and families.
“This temporary change gives continuity to families that have relied on the program for choices in education and stability for the families and really importantly with everything that’s going on, stability for schools,” he said.
Frank is chairman of the board of School Choice Ohio as well.
“There are a lot of families that intended to use school choice that won’t be able to,” he said. “There’s a lot of families that are disappointed. … It’s kind of a mixed bag.”