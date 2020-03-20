While Reform and Conservative synagogues in Greater Cleveland moved toward livestreaming last week in the wake of coronavirus, Orthodox rabbis in Cleveland found themselves facing an agonizing decision.
Without the option of using technology, closing meant there would be no coming together and no communal experience on Shabbat, not even a symbolic one.
“The belief and the power of prayer is intense and the concept of the community coming together is powerful as well,” said Rabbi Binyamin Blau, who heads Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood. “So when you make that decision to close the synagogue on Shabbat morning … you’re really tipping the scales in a major way. That weighs heavily. That weighed heavily on everybody. That’s why it was so hard to reach consensus.”
The Rabbinical Council of Bergen County, N.J., was the first to act, deciding to close all of the Orthodox synagogues in that county as a preventive measure.
“That was groundbreaking, and that shifted the terrain across the entire country,” Blau said. “All Thursday and Friday, I was on a rabbinic conversation and it was literally blowing up. Everybody was debating the same issue. What do we do? When do we do it?”
Members of the Cleveland rabbinical council, Va’ad HaRabbonim of Greater Cleveland, had a telephone conversation with a staff member of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health on March 13, which gave the group information, but stopped short of making an order to close synagogues.
Doctors also weighed in.
“I personally found that extremely helpful,” said Blau, adding that some synagogues remained open, while others shut down for Shabbat March 13 and March 14.
On March 15, the Cleveland Va’ad reached consensus. All Orthodox synagogues in Greater Cleveland would close.
“It is with a heavy heart that we notify the city of Cleveland that effective immediately, all shuls and batei midrash will be closed indefinitely in order to protect our community from the virus,” the March 17 bulletin from the Cleveland Va’ad reads. “We instruct the community not to make private minyanim, indoors or outdoors, even ones that abide by the recommendation of the Health Department to practice social distancing.”
Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein, who leads Beth El Congregation in Akron, learned Beth El would close as part of the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life.
“On Friday, we are doing a Facebook Live family Shabbat service,” she said. “It’s going to be the chazan and myself at my house.”
In addition, she said, “We’re actually offering a lot of things over the course of the week online, but we haven’t determined what else we’re going to offer on Shabbat, other than my dvar Torah.”
Rabbi Steve Denker, who leads Temple Emanu El in Orange, held services on March 13 in its large sanctuary rather than its chapel. This week, Denker will livestream from the sanctuary with his cantor at his side.
“The new reality for Shabbat is still in flux,” he said. “I think it’s going to be some time before we fully understand.We all know things have changed in the past week and it’s no longer advisable to have any number of congregants in the room.”
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike adopted a hybrid approach on March 14. It held a minyan by invitation and simultaneously livestreamed the event. That approach will be modified for the coming Shabbat when only the clergy will be on site for the service.
While Saturday morning gabbai Bob Zelwin sat on the bima at the March 14 service, without a Torah service he realized he could have sat in the sanctuary facing the bima.
A daily regular minyan attendee, he said he will miss one aspect as his synagogue powers down in-person minyanim.
“The hard part is not being with the people you’re with every day for breakfast,” he said.