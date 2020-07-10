Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, in partnership with LakeHealth Beachwood, will be testing for potential COVID-19 antibody plasma donors on July 19.
Participants will have their blood plasma tested to see if it contains COVID-19 antibodies that will then be used in the fight against the coronavirus. Participants must have either previously tested positive for COVID-19, or been in contact with someone who has in order to have their plasma tested.
This event is not just to test the public for COVID-19 antibodies, but also to donate blood plasma containing the antibodies for medical use.
Registration for the event is now open at giveyourplasma.org. Once registration is completed, participants will be contacted to set up an appointment for antibody testing.