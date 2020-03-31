Mackenzie Kretch and Jeffrey Degyansky were genuinely in love and would not let anything stand in the way of their marriage, not even a pandemic. Their passion for one another, along with lessons learned from previous generations of Jews who persevered and found joy despite enormous obstacles, led the couple to ensure their wedding would not be delayed.
They originally planned a wedding for nearly 200 friends and family at Barrington Golf Club in Aurora. Still, it became apparent as their March 21 wedding date approached that this was not possible. Beyond the state restrictions on large gatherings, both Kretch and Degyansky were acutely aware of the risks because of their careers as health care professionals. In fact, that is how they met.
The newlyweds met two years ago when Degyansky was the administrator of a nursing home in Shaker Heights. He was looking for a marketing director and came across Kretch’s resume. She soon started working there and they became fast friends. But it was not until he left for another company that they started dating and fell in love. On July 4, 2019, he proposed.
Their love for each other led to the decision to exchange plans for a large wedding at the golf club to a low-key affair in their backyard in Aurora. The bride and groom were outside with their parents in freezing temperatures as the sun went down. Yet, it felt right. The families stood together holding the ketubah as the the couple signed it and their parents shared a few words.
There was laughter and tears as Cantor Laurel Barr recited the blessings and spoke to the couple, while maintaining a proper social distance, about love overcoming obstacles. Barr invoked the old saying, “man plans, God laughs” as the bride and groom stood side-by-side under the chuppah. Laughter rang out and that old saying again came to mind when the groom had to break the glass a second time so that someone could film it with their telephone. The wedding party had another laugh when the couple’s dog, Harper, jumped into their arms at the end of the ceremony.
“Having our lives tied together was the most important thing and I think that there is something beautiful about that,” Jeffrey Degyansky said.
Mackenzie Degyansky agreed, adding they would not let the pandemic change their focus on becoming husband and wife.
But they could not forget the less fortunate, she said. That is why they donated their flowers to hospice care to hopefully provide a little joy to elderly residents isolated by the pandemic from their loved ones.
Beyond their love for one another, the newlyweds say they also learned from their faith. Jeffrey Degyansky 36, clebrated his bar mitzvah at Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson and Mackenzie Degyansky, 29, celebrated her bat mitzvah at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
They learned from Judaism the importance of finding joy even amid tragedy. There’s a common thread in Jewish history of “pushing through, persevering” under far worse circumstances than these, Jeffrey Degyansky said.
Barr agreed, adding despite the sudden change in plans, the wedding was meaningful and beautiful.
“It’s nice to have all the guests and to have the fancy food and to have the beautiful flowers, but they just wanted to be married,” Barr said. “They were going to have the people that meant the most to them, the closest people to them. And it was intimate, and it was personal.”
The couple agreed.
“It was the most beautiful wedding that either of us could ask for,” Jeffrey Degyansky said. “It turned into something so special and intimate with the ones who are closest to us. In retrospect, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Stephen Langel is a freelance writer in Pepper Pike.