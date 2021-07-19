Ohio has had 1,117,109 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 18.
The number of reported cases increased by 301 from July 17. The state's 21-day average is 305.
Ohio has an average of 27 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported July 15.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,437 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported July 16; the median age of those who has died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of July 18, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,884,986. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 2.3%, according to July 16 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 61,163 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,393 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 313 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 18. A week earlier, the number of hospitalizations was 227.
The ODH reports 1,088,423 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 116,617 of the cases, 7,216 hospitalizations and 2,255 deaths.
A total of 5,663,015 Ohioans (48.45% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,307,537 Ohioans (45.41%) completed the vaccination process as of July 18.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.