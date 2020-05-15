The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced that COVID-19 cases had increased among those who had returned to work and stressed the severity of prevention methods during a press briefing on May 15.
"As we've done more case interviews and more contact tracing ... we're seeing a lot more infections in work place settings over the last week," County Medical Director Heidi Gullett said. "I suspect if we don't stay true to these great public health measures, that will be an issue for our community."
Gullett announced Cuyahoga County has 1,782 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 126 lab-confirmed deaths. CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
Cuyahoga County also has 472 probable cases of COVID-19, meaning an individual isn't a lab-confirmed case but has had close contact with someone who has tested positive and exhibits symptoms.
The county also has 762 recovered cases.
Of those 2,254 total cases, individuals are between 1 week and 101 years old and were infected between Feb. 28 and May 13. The median age for those infected is 54 years old. Those infected are 54.8% female and 45.2% male, Gullett said.
She then broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 cases for both lab-confirmed and probable in the county with individuals identifying as white at 51.2%, followed by black at 36.1% and Asian at .8%. 2.8% identified as a different race and race data for 9.1% is unknown at this time. 75% is non-Hispanic/Latino, 3% is Hispanic/Latino and 22% is unknown.
Breaking down the 126 lab-confirmed case deaths and 3 probable case deaths, individuals are between 52 to 99 years old and passed between March 20 and May 12. The median age for Cuyahoga County's deaths is 78. 49% of the deceased individuals is female and 51% is male.
She then broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 deaths in the county with individuals identifying as white at 72%, followed by black at 27% and Asian at <1%. <1% identified as other. 85% is non-Hispanic/Latino and 15% is unknown.
Gullett then presented a slide containing Cuyahoga County's epi-curve, showing how the county's efforts to curb the virus stacks up with testing.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 70% utilization of adult medical surgical beds across the county’s hospitals
- 53% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds
- 72% utilization of critical care adult beds
- 32% utilization of available ventilators
Gullett then announced 14,088 tests were done last week. Of those tests, 6.5% were positive, which is lower than last week. This data does not include information from private labs like testing completed through a drive-thru — data mainly comes from hospital labs.
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Tom Gilson told the public that despite the increase in recent deaths due to the virus in the county, he believes the community is in good standing.
"Over the last two months, ... we have seen a slight maybe 10% increase in the number of fatalities in Cuyahoga County over previous years and previous months," Gilson said. "Right now, we can only speculate to what extent COVID-19 is responsible for that.
"The more immediate concern is: are our health care facilities being overwhelmed and are those people who have passed away able to be properly and respectfully taken care of? I can say with certainty those are both true that we have an adequate amount of health care and we haven't overwhelmed funeral directors."
He then denounced the rumor where COVID-19 deaths are being over or under reported to make a point or hide something by explaining how he and all medical examiners follow CDC protocol on how to count virus-related deaths.
"We're not hiding deaths, we're not over-reporting deaths... We're going to strive to answer as much as we can as fast as we can," Gilson said.
CCBH Commissioner Terry Allan then echoed Gov. Mike DeWine's announcements that on May 21, indoor restaurants and campgrounds will be able to re-open. Horse racing with no spectators will continue on May 22. Adult and youth sports leagues, no or low contact sports, BMVs with limited interactions, fitness centers and gyms and public pools regulated by local health departments can re-open on May 26.
Allan announced more than $60 million in federal CARES Act funding was used by Ohio to provide reopening grants to the state's childcare providers, including family child care, child care centers and publicly funded and privately funded providers.
COVID-19 deaths have already surpassed the number of all vehicle deaths in 2018 and could soon overtake the number of deaths by suicide, according to a brief released by the Health Policy Institute of Ohio on May 14. It's also likely that COVID-19 will cause more deaths than many other leading causes of death in 2020.
"It's important to remember that we are still early on in this response," Allan said. "We are preparing for the possibility of a fall surge. There are many more months left in 2020 and the concern of COVID circulating with influenza in the fall. We will return to that coming reminder in the coming weeks and months as we go forward... We must remain vigilant."
Allan stressed "the four pillars" of COVID-19 prevention vital to reduce the chance of a fall surge: social distancing, face coverings, hand washing and regular cleaning/disinfecting.
"We can't be fooled by the warmer weather," Allan said. "Please continue to do your part and be part of the solution in preventing cases and fatalities in your family, in your neighbors, those that you love and people that you don't even know."