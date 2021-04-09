Despite a continual increase in Cuyahoga County residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, the county's virus case rates are now slightly higher than they were back in June and July 2020 – and they continue to increase.
Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan announced the county is seeing 237 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people this week, compared to 162 cases per 100,000 residents just two weeks ago. Ohio as a whole has an average of 183 cases per 100,000 people.
"Since our last briefing a couple weeks ago, we've seen our case numbers, unfortunately, trend up, even as our vaccination rates across the county and region have been climbing," Allan said. "... We're currently trending in the wrong direction in our foot race against the virus and its emerging variants."
Cuyahoga County continues to remain at a red level 3 according to the Ohio Department of Health, as the county stands at 2.4 times greater than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threshold for high transmission.
In the CCBH's jurisdiction, which excludes Cleveland, the county saw a little more than 200 new cases reported this past week, according to CCBH Director of Epidemiology, Surveillance and Informatics Jana Rush. Cuyahoga County ranks No. 8 in the state for new cases reported in the last week.
Over the past six weeks, Cuyahoga County had an average of about 130 cases reported per day. This past week, the county saw an average of 200 cases reported per day.
"We're continuing to see a high level of case activity throughout the county, and that's beginning to slowly go up," Rush said. "We are slightly higher than where we were in June and July."
Rush said the recent swelling in cases has been amongst the community as opposed to the previous source of congregate settings.
"We're seeing a huge decline in the number of cases that are associated with our congregate setting," Rush said. "With the vaccination being in motion now, we have seen that drop significantly within that population. Now, we're seeing more cases occurring within the community setting and not as much as we're seeing anymore in the congregate setting."
The county did see stable rates of COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions this week. Only five new deaths were reported this week, down from the 33 that occurred last week.
County vaccination rates continue to grow every week, as 439,000 residents, including those in Cleveland, have started the vaccine, and 227,351 have completed their inoculation.
CCBH and other county health care organizations, governments, nonprofits and religious groups are pushing to increase vaccine availability and education to residents across the county.
While rates of people of color receiving the vaccine remain lower than that of white residents, County Executive Armond Budish said the percentages of minorities in certain Cleveland neighborhoods are on the rise.
Budish also announced that since the start of the FEMA mass vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, it has vaccinated over 120,000 people. The center has now moved on to completing the second round of vaccines.
County residents yet to start the vaccination process can sign up for the ability to receive the singular dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Wolstein Center starting April 27.
"There's still a long way to go, but the (vaccination) trend is in the right direction," Budish said.
Families who have had to bury loved ones due to COVID-19 now have the opportunity to receive federal funding to cover funeral and burial costs, Budish said. The COVID-19 Federal Funeral Assistance Program can provide families with up to $9,000 for end-of-life expenses.
COVID-19-caused deaths prior to the start of the program can be counted and receive up to $9,000, as well. To receive reimbursement, families must submit a death certificate showing the death happened in the U.S. and was likely or definitely caused by COVID-19, and a receipt for the expenses. Federal aid will be reduced by any amount already received from insurance or government program for the same expenses.
Applications can be submitted starting April 12. For more information and to register, call toll-free hotline 1-844-684-6333.
Allan and Rush stressed that people should continue to practice safety practices of wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, quarantining, sanitizing surfaces and frequently washing hands, as well as receiving the vaccine to combat the dangerous rise in case trends.
"I know everyone is tired of this virus, and oftentimes it can be difficult to sustain these prevention efforts," Allan said. "But it's important to know that all this work that we've done has been important to deal with this emergence of these variant strains. ... We must remember that our vigilance has been the way to fight back against this pandemic, and we need to stick with what's been working."