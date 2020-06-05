The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported June 5 there have been 365 new COVID-19 cases reported since May 29. The weeklong period before that saw 484 new cases reported in Cuyahoga County.
County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said Cuyahoga County has 2,841 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 205 lab-confirmed deaths. CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
Cuyahoga County also has 587 probable cases of COVID-19, meaning an individual isn't a lab-confirmed case but has had close contact with someone who has tested positive and exhibits symptoms.
In the county, 1,248 cases are recovered.
Gullett presented a slide comparing the total cases, deaths and recoveries from March 13 to June 5.
She then showed a slide comparing newly reported cases, deaths and recoveries week-to-week.
Gullett broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 cases for both lab-confirmed and probable in the county with individuals identifying as white at 44.5%, followed by black at 40.7% and Asian at 1.9%; 4.3% identified as a different race and race data for 8.5% is unknown; 75.6% is non-Hispanic/Latino, 2.5% is Hispanic/Latino and 21.8% is unknown.
"I want to remind everyone that we continue to have a devastating toll of death in the community from COVID-19," Gullett said.
There have been 205 lab-confirmed case deaths and 10 probable case deaths; individuals are between 36 to 101 years old and passed between March 20 and June 3. The median age for Cuyahoga County's deaths is 81. Those deceased are 52.9% female, 47.1% male.
Of the total COVID-19 deaths in the county, 70.7% individuals identify as white, followed by black at 25.0% and Asian at 1.0%. Less than 1% identified as other, and 2.9% are unknown. 96.2% of cases who have died are non-Hispanic/Latino, .5% are Hispanic/Latino and 3.4% are unknown.
“That is much improved,” Gullett said. “We’ve worked very hard to understand these demographics so we can better create an equity grounded approach to this response.”
Gullett then presented a slide containing Cuyahoga County's epidemic curve, showing how the county's efforts to curb the virus stacks up with testing.
She then showed a distribution map of Cuyahoga County by ZIP code. ZIP codes 44135, 44130, 44102, 44113, 44150, 44120, 44128, 44137, 44118, 44122, 44121 and 44124 have the highest cases, with between 158 and 241 in the county.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 76% utilization of adult medical surgical beds; increased 3% since last week
- 56% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds; decreased 1% since last week
- 72% utilization of critical care adult beds; decreased 2% since last week
- 32% utilization of available ventilators; increased 1% since last week
A total of 15,349 tests were done last week. Of those tests, 5.0% were positive. This data does not include information from private labs, like testing completed through a drive-thru. The data mainly comes from hospital labs.