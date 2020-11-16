With nearly a third of its police force out on quarantine or ill with COVID-19, University Heights is changing its policy regarding prosecution of complaints regarding large, noisy gatherings.
Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said the intention is to prosecute disorderly complaints, as they relate to social gatherings, in court.
The city had a policy of allowing first-time offenders some leniency through plea bargains.
“Not anymore,” he said. “This is real. We are putting our first responders in harm’s way. It’s not hypothetical. This is real. They’re getting COVID from somewhere. We have 29 police officers and we’re down to about 20 right now.”
University Heights Prosecutor Stephanie Scalise explained the change in policy in the city’s daily update to residents Nov. 12.
“When our police officers are called to private gatherings because they have become too raucous or loud, our officers, and the families they go home to, could get very sick, maybe even die,” she wrote. “If you choose to host or attend a social gathering and the event results in our police officers being summoned for some other reason (i.e. noise complaints, fights, disorderly conduct), I cannot be generous with a plea bargain in court.
“As the holidays approach, it is especially important that we reflect on what it really means to be thankful for one another, to love our neighbor as ourselves.”