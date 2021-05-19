Ohio continues to see a drop in the number of patients being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.
On May 19, the Ohio Department of Health reported 834 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus – a decrease from May 6 when there were 1,075 patients in the hospital.
The number of patients on ventilators have also dropped over the course of two weeks with 243 patients on ventilators on May 19 compared to 305 on May 6.
Hospitals' intensive care units are also seeing a decrease in patients with 169 patients on May 19, compared to 194 on May 6.
Hospitalizations are considered a lagging indicator of the spread of the coronavirus.
Ohio has had 1,093,534 total cases of COVID-19, the ODH reported May 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 918 from May 18, below the state's 21-day average of 1,169.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,628 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 18; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,918,124. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.4%, according to May 17 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 58,271 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,007 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The ODH reports 1,050,024 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 113,585 of the cases, 6,870 hospitalizations and 2,139 deaths.
A total of 5,017,279 Ohioans (42.92% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,408,834 Ohioans (37.72%) completed the vaccination process as of May 18.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.